The trial for a former Columbia restaurant owner charged with the murder of a member of a marijuana distribution ring has been postponed due to the death of his attorney. Jeffrey McWilliams, who co-owned McLanks restaurant on Paris Road, appeared without counsel in the 13th Circuit Court Monday during a pre-trial conference. He is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO