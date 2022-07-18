ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Stolen Raleigh detailing trailer found

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17efJi_0givRQW100

The missing trailer owned by a Raleigh detailing company has been found.

Daniel Hayes, owner of Diamond Mobile Detailing in Raleigh, says his trailer went missing Thursday night, just one week after equipment was stolen from his truck.

Hayes was reunited with the missing trailer Sunday after receiving a call from a maintenance supervisor at a nearby apartment complex in Raleigh.

Exum says he saw the trailer parked at the apartment community Friday and was going to tag it to be towed until he saw Hayes' story on the ABC11 app.

According to Hayes, the trailer has minor damage and almost everything inside including chemicals, two generators and two air compressors were stolen.

He says even with the missing items he is happy to get the trailer itself back.

Comments / 6

Cathy King
3d ago

I read this today on ABC news on my tablet! I am so glad your trailer was found! I hate a person that steals!!

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Home robbery suspects make Durham’s ‘Wanted Wednesday’ list

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men have made Durham’s Wanted Wednesday list. Each week, the Durham Police Department announces either an individual or group of suspects they are seeking. This week, investigators are asking the public to identify the three males. The department said the three are believed...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Adult, teen shot outside Raleigh recording studio

Raleigh, N.C. — Two people, including a teenager, were shot Tuesday night outside a Raleigh recording studio where police say a homicide occurred last year. Officers responded to the 3700 block of Benson Drive, near Wake Forest Road, before 11:45 p.m. An adult with gunshot wounds was found on...
RALEIGH, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

One man dead in Hope Mills shooting

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hope Mills police say they are investigating a homicide. Officers responded to a shots fired call late last night at a restaurant called "Grandson's Buffet" on Marracco Drive. That's where a 38-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds was found in the parking lot. He later...
HOPE MILLS, NC
cbs17

Arrest made in deadly shooting on Durham’s Holloway Street

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police have arrested a 27-year-old in connection with a June 25 shooting that left one dead. Durham police said officers were called to the 2700 block of Holloway Street shortly after 2 p.m. where they found a shooting victim inside a car. The victim...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
WRAL News

Car crashes, overturns on Barwell Road in southeast Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Emergency crews on Tuesday responded to a serious crash on Barwell Road in southeast Raleigh. The crash was reported before 3:10 a.m. near Tomahawk Trail. WRAL reporter Nia Harden was at the scene, where a car overturned in someone's yard. It appeared only one car was...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man shot to death in Fayetteville apartment parking lot: police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police said a man is dead after he was found shot at an apartment complex on Frankie Avenue on Wednesday. Just after noon, officers were called to the 1800 block of Frankie Avenue in reference to a shooting. Fayetteville police said responding officers found...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Man killed in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—One person is dead after a shooting in Durham, according to police. This happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Briggs Avenue. Police said when they arrived at the scene, the found a man who had been shot. The man died at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Diamond Mobile Detailing
cbs17

Child in serious condition after Durham near-drowning, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A child is in serious condition following a near-drowning incident at a Durham apartment complex, police confirmed Tuesday afternoon. The Durham Police Department said officers responded to the drowning call just before 4 p.m. at the Colonial Apartments in the 2900 block of Chapel Hill Road.
DURHAM, NC
newsoforange.com

Police identify suspect in gunfire incident

Hillsborough police have secured warrants for the arrest of a suspect in an incident of gunfire outside an apartment complex in Hillsborough in early July. Nakore Kewan Rogers, 21, with a last known address on Adlett Lane in Durham, is not in custody and is considered armed and dangerous. He is being charged with:
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

Cary hit-and-run leaves cyclist injured: police

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Cary police are asking for help identifying a driver who hit a cyclist on E. Chatham Street on Tuesday. The cyclist was traveling west on E. Chatham Street near WakeMed Soccer Park around 7:20 p.m. when they were hit by the passenger side-view mirror of a passing vehicle, police said.
CARY, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh family slapped with surprise $1,000 rental car bill for damage they say they didn't cause

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rental cars have skyrocketed in pricing since the pandemic, and it will cost you even more if there are any damages during that rental. A Raleigh family rented a car during spring break and said they had no accidents, no issues during the rental. They turned in the rental and thought all was fine, until two months later when they got a bill for over $1,000.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Police identify suspects in Fayetteville road rage shootout

Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police have identified two suspects in connection to a road rage shooting. The shooting happened July 11 on Cliffdale Road near Pritchett Road at a busy intersection that includes Cliffdale Elementary School and a post office. Police said within the victim's car, there were two...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Wake County Sheriff’s Office to hold active shooter training exercise

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced it will hold an active shooter training exercise on Thursday. The sheriff’s office said in light of the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, it will conduct a Rapid Deployment Active Shooter Refresher Training Exercise on Thursday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Wendell Middle School.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
65K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy