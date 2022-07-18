Stolen Raleigh detailing trailer found

The missing trailer owned by a Raleigh detailing company has been found.

Daniel Hayes, owner of Diamond Mobile Detailing in Raleigh, says his trailer went missing Thursday night, just one week after equipment was stolen from his truck.

Hayes was reunited with the missing trailer Sunday after receiving a call from a maintenance supervisor at a nearby apartment complex in Raleigh.

Exum says he saw the trailer parked at the apartment community Friday and was going to tag it to be towed until he saw Hayes' story on the ABC11 app.

According to Hayes, the trailer has minor damage and almost everything inside including chemicals, two generators and two air compressors were stolen.

He says even with the missing items he is happy to get the trailer itself back.