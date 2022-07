I have owned the X-T4 for over two years now and have been looking at Fujifilm firmware updates. Our last gifted firmware merely added compatibility with their newest lenses (i.e – XF 150-600mm f5.6-8 R LM OIS WR). It is no secret that most of us were expecting to see a watered-down version of the new autofocus make its way here. We were not expecting car detection or bird tracking, but any sort of improvement in accuracy would have gone a long way, just like Canon did with the original R and the Canon EOS R5/R6, and Nikon did with its second generation of Z cameras.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO