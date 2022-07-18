Yonkers community safety concerns rapidly rising after series of shootings Saturday night

The Yonkers community is trying to come to grips with these latest acts of gun violence to hit the city.

Police are investigating two shooting incidents that they say appear to be gang related.

MORE: Police: Multiple people shot in separate, possibly gang-related incidents

Two 18-year-olds were shot on Locust Hill Avenue and a 42-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man were shot on nearby School Street.

Many residents said they are concerned for their own safety.

Keith Olson, the president of the Yonkers Police Benevolent Association says they are being stretched to the limit as they serve and protect New York's fourth largest city. Olson explains that city police had to call Westchester County police and state troopers to help them out a few times

While investigators say they're doing their best, some residents say lawmakers aren't doing enough.

"I think they need to stiffen the law on illegal guns. Instead of three years, give them 10. Give them three to five for each bullet. Why not raise the price of bullets? Maybe they'll stop buying them," said Terence Johannes.

"I feel like we need more laws. Everybody can get guns at 18, but you can smoke and drink at 21," said Patrice Lawson.

Investigators ask for anyone with information to call the Yonkers police.