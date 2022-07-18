ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Yonkers community safety concerns rapidly rising after series of shootings Saturday night

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

The Yonkers community is trying to come to grips with these latest acts of gun violence to hit the city.

Police are investigating two shooting incidents that they say appear to be gang related.

Two 18-year-olds were shot on Locust Hill Avenue and a 42-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man were shot on nearby School Street.

Many residents said they are concerned for their own safety.

Keith Olson, the president of the Yonkers Police Benevolent Association says they are being stretched to the limit as they serve and protect New York's fourth largest city. Olson explains that city police had to call Westchester County police and state troopers to help them out a few times

While investigators say they're doing their best, some residents say lawmakers aren't doing enough.

"I think they need to stiffen the law on illegal guns. Instead of three years, give them 10. Give them three to five for each bullet. Why not raise the price of bullets? Maybe they'll stop buying them," said Terence Johannes.

"I feel like we need more laws. Everybody can get guns at 18, but you can smoke and drink at 21," said Patrice Lawson.

Investigators ask for anyone with information to call the Yonkers police.

Richard Clarke
3d ago

Yonkers is another democratic controlled city where the criminals are unafraid of the police and the citizens are forced to take cover....VOTE REPUBLICAN N.Y

Serina Thompson
3d ago

It's a Shame that people can't go to the park and enjoy themselves without this Senseless Violence going on.

Wakefield: Search for 16-Year-old Missing Girl

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating a 16-year-old girl reported missing from Wakefield. Police said Dayanara Diaz, of 4326 Richardson Avenue was last seen on Monday, July 18, at approximately 6.04 p.m., leaving her home. She is described as female, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs approximately 110 pounds, is Hispanic, has brown eyes and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.
BRONX, NY
