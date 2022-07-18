ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, TX

Rogers-Crawford to head Chamber as Interim Executive Director

Breckenridge Texan
Breckenridge Texan
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rhonda Rogers-Crawford has been named the Interim Executive Director for the Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce following the departure of Executive Director Colton Buckley earlier this year. “(Rhonda) brings a wealth of experience to this position, having been the Executive Director in the...

breckenridgetexan.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Breckenridge Texan

Falling gas prices trend continues for fifth week

Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 19.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.00/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 64.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.16/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 10.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.54 per gallon.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

County judge issues disaster declaration banning all outdoor burning as extreme drought conditions continue

Stephens County continues to reel under extreme drought conditions, and because of the dry conditions and fire danger in the area, Stephens County Judge Michael Roach issued a Declaration of Disaster and Order Prohibiting All Outdoor Burning in Stephens County on Monday, July 12, and a revised version of the order today, July 14.
STEPHENS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
City
Breckenridge, TX
Breckenridge, TX
Government
Breckenridge Texan

Tax office to be closed Wednesday afternoon for training

The Stephens County Tax Office will close at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, for training. The office will reopen on Thursday morning, July 7, for regular business hours. The Tax Office is located on the first floor of the Stephens County Courthouse, 200 W. Walker St. The office’s regular business hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
STEPHENS COUNTY, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Stephens County sees uptick in COVID-19 cases, however most cases are mild

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise across the country and state, Stephens County is also beginning to see a slight uptick of cases locally. However, the number of cases and the severity of the cases are nowhere near where they were during the height of the pandemic, according to Chris Curtis, director of new business for Stephens Memorial Hospital, who tracks COVID cases for Stephens County.
STEPHENS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Board Of Directors#The Industrial Foundation#Cutline
Breckenridge Texan

Interim Breckenridge City Manager resigns after four days on job

The City of Breckenridge is currently without a city manager after the departures of the city manager and the interim city manager in the past two and a half weeks. Then-City Manager Erica McComis’ resignation was approved by city commissioners on Monday, June 13. During that meeting, she said that the commission agreed to a contract with Texas First Group to provide an interim city manager.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Carter A. Fore

Carter Atkinson Fore, 81, of Breckenridge, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. His funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the First Christian Church of Breckenridge, where he was raised, with Andy Rodgers, pastor of First Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Breckenridge Cemetery under the direction of the Melton Kitchens staff. The family welcomes friends to join them after the Woman’s Forum after Carter’s interment for a reception gathering.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
Breckenridge Texan

It’s hot, but how does 2022 compare to past years?

In today’s divisive world, there’s one thing just about everybody around here can agree on: It’s hot. According to the National Weather Service, today’s temperature in Breckenridge hit 104 degrees just before 5 p.m. That makes today, Sunday, July 10, the 33rd day in 2022 with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher. The NWS is forecasting continued 100+ degree days for the next seven days. Other weather services are predicting triple-digit temperatures for at least two weeks, some are showing the heat wave to extend possibly three more weeks.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Local fireworks shows planned for July 2 and July 4

Two fireworks shows are scheduled for Stephens County to celebrate Independence Day — one on Saturday, July 2, and one on Monday, July 4. The Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce and Stowe’s Independent Services have partnered up again to host the Boomfest Community Fireworks Show on Saturday, July 2, near the swimming area in the Corley’s Ramp (aka Game Warden’s Ramp) area off of CR 277 at Hubbard Creek Lake.
STEPHENS COUNTY, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Holiday weekend offers garage sale, City pool and fireworks shows for local residents

As Americans prepare to celebrate Independence Day on Monday, July 4, several groups in Breckenridge and Stephens County have activities going on this weekend. The Swenson Memorial Museum will continue its fundraising garage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Saturday, July 2, at 107 W. Elm, which is the garage behind the museum. The sale will feature a variety of items donated specifically for the sale.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Jennifer Renae Horton

On Sunday, June 26, 2022, Jennifer Renae Horton (47) of Breckenridge, Texas, joined her Savior in Paradise. She was preceded in death by her father, John Benjamin Reynolds, brother, John Reynolds, sister, Johnnie Brown, and brother-in-law, Pete Brown. She is survived by her mother, Ina Reynolds of Breckenridge; brother, Billy Reynolds of Breckenridge; and sisters Cathy Benson of Seymour, Linda Kay Reynolds of Breckenridge, Betty Reynolds of Fort Worth, and Diane Baxter of Knox City. She will forever be remembered by her sons, Jonathon Reynolds of Fort Worth and wife Rebeca, Nickelos Reynolds of Breckenridge and fiancé Teressa, Jacob Horton of Breckenridge, Anthony Horton of Breckenridge, and Adam Horton of Brownwood and wife Ysabell. Additionally, she will be missed by her grandchildren, Tristan, Zane, Russell, and Acein – all of whom she loved to spoil more than anything.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge, TX
902
Followers
1K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

The Breckenridge Texan is a nonprofit community news website dedicated to our mission of providing accurate, high-quality, current, local journalism to the residents of Breckenridge, Texas, and the surrounding area, as well as to those who are interested in the region.

 https://breckenridgetexan.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy