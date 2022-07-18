Rogers-Crawford to head Chamber as Interim Executive Director

On Sunday, June 26, 2022, Jennifer Renae Horton (47) of Breckenridge, Texas, joined her Savior in Paradise. She was preceded in death by her father, John Benjamin Reynolds, brother, John Reynolds, sister, Johnnie Brown, and brother-in-law, Pete Brown. She is survived by her mother, Ina Reynolds of Breckenridge; brother, Billy Reynolds of Breckenridge; and sisters Cathy Benson of Seymour, Linda Kay Reynolds of Breckenridge, Betty Reynolds of Fort Worth, and Diane Baxter of Knox City. She will forever be remembered by her sons, Jonathon Reynolds of Fort Worth and wife Rebeca, Nickelos Reynolds of Breckenridge and fiancé Teressa, Jacob Horton of Breckenridge, Anthony Horton of Breckenridge, and Adam Horton of Brownwood and wife Ysabell. Additionally, she will be missed by her grandchildren, Tristan, Zane, Russell, and Acein – all of whom she loved to spoil more than anything.

BRECKENRIDGE, TX ・ 20 DAYS AGO