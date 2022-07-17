Buccaneers’ Bowles Son is a Dawg

LUTZ, Fla. (AP) — Bryce Hall begins his workout in his garage on a steamy July morning before heading to the gym for more exercises and a high school field for some football drills. The routine continues day after day in the Florida heat for the New York Jets’ third-year cornerback. “It’s really just about the big dreams and aspirations that we have to succeed,” Hall said on the AP Pro Football Podcast. “For the goals that we set, it only makes sense to do what I’m doing. So that’s just kind of what motivates me each and every day.” Hall says “we” because he’s not out there alone. He brought in Cornell Jenkins from California to train him for 12 weeks. Jenkins, known as a sports physicist, said he studied physics at California State, Dominguez Hills, to “find an edge and become a better athlete.”

