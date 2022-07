Meghan Markle memorably made headlines in March 2021 after she was accused of bullying Palace staff during her time as a working royal. Soon after this, Buckingham Palace announced its intentions to investigate these accusations, a report that was recently completed. The Palace recently announced that it will not be releasing the findings, which seems to imply that Markle, 40, is in the clear and not found to have bullied anyone.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO