Things can change pretty quickly in the world of Major League Baseball contract negotiations and Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto realized that this past week. While he helped lead the Nats to a World Series and has been among the league’s strongest hitters, Soto’s negotiations with the franchise over a new contract haven’t quite come together, though the Nationals have said in the past they have no interest in trading the All-Star, who is under contract until 2024.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO