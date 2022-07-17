ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

‘We did it!’: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas ceremony

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a7TMq_0giuJPLZ00

LAS VEGAS — Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finally tied the knot in Las Vegas, Variety reported Sunday, citing online records.

Update 7:45 p.m. EDT July 17: Lopez announced their marriage Sunday in her On The JLo newsletter, The Associated Press confirmed.

“We did it,” J.Lo wrote, adding, “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

The couple wed in a late-night Las Vegas drive-through chapel, according to the AP.

In her post, Lopez detailed standing in line for their wedding license with four other couples before making it official at the Little White Chapel, which boasts a drive-thru “tunnel of love,” just after midnight.

Lopez also confirmed that a Bluetooth speaker played their brief march down the aisle and called it the best night of their lives.

Original report: According to Variety, a marriage license for the celebrity couple was filed Saturday in Clark County, Nevada.

“The record is in both of their legal names — Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez. Significantly, the record also indicates that Jennifer Lopez took on Affleck as her legal last name,” the entertainment news site reported.

A source confirmed to People magazine that the pair wed in a “small” ceremony.

The “Marry Me” singer/actress and the “Argo” actor/director rekindled their romance last year, announcing their engagement three months ago.

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, were among the most prominent celebrity couples in the early 2000s, even making two films together: 2003′s “Gigli” and 2004′s “Jersey Girl.” They had split before the latter hit theaters, Variety reported.

During their roughly 17 years apart, Lopez married singer-songwriter Marc Anthony in 2004 before divorcing him in 2014. Meanwhile, Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner in 2005, but the couple divorced in 2018, the news outlet reported.

Photos: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck through the years 2002: Actor Ben Affleck rides a horse carriage with co-star Jennifer Lopez during the filming of "Jersey Girl" November 7, 2002, in New York City. (Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Distractify

Footage Showing a Sesame Place Actor Ignoring Two Black Children Has Sparked Outrage Online

It goes without saying that when parents brings their children to an amusement park, they're expecting to give them a fun, memorable experience. However, a mother who brought her two children to Sesame Place Philadelphia is claiming that the youngsters were shunned by Sesame Street character Rosita while all of the surrounding children weren't, something she sees as a blatant act of racism.
TV & VIDEOS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
167K+
Followers
117K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy