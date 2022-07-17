‘We did it!’: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas ceremony

LAS VEGAS — Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finally tied the knot in Las Vegas, Variety reported Sunday, citing online records.

Update 7:45 p.m. EDT July 17: Lopez announced their marriage Sunday in her On The JLo newsletter, The Associated Press confirmed.

“We did it,” J.Lo wrote, adding, “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

The couple wed in a late-night Las Vegas drive-through chapel, according to the AP.

In her post, Lopez detailed standing in line for their wedding license with four other couples before making it official at the Little White Chapel, which boasts a drive-thru “tunnel of love,” just after midnight.

Lopez also confirmed that a Bluetooth speaker played their brief march down the aisle and called it the best night of their lives.

Original report: According to Variety, a marriage license for the celebrity couple was filed Saturday in Clark County, Nevada.

“The record is in both of their legal names — Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez. Significantly, the record also indicates that Jennifer Lopez took on Affleck as her legal last name,” the entertainment news site reported.

A source confirmed to People magazine that the pair wed in a “small” ceremony.

The “Marry Me” singer/actress and the “Argo” actor/director rekindled their romance last year, announcing their engagement three months ago.

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, were among the most prominent celebrity couples in the early 2000s, even making two films together: 2003′s “Gigli” and 2004′s “Jersey Girl.” They had split before the latter hit theaters, Variety reported.

During their roughly 17 years apart, Lopez married singer-songwriter Marc Anthony in 2004 before divorcing him in 2014. Meanwhile, Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner in 2005, but the couple divorced in 2018, the news outlet reported.

