Boston, MA

Juhann Begarin Boston Celtics Las Vegas Summer League highlights vs. Brooklyn Nets (7/16)

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

While only Boston Celtics two way big man Mfiondu Kabengele has earned himself a roster spot with the Celtics since JD Davison inked a two way deal earlier in the week so far, there have been a number of impressive players taking the floor for the Sin City Celtics in Las Vegas Summer League action.

One of them has been French combo guard Juhann Begarin, who had himself another good game in Boston’s 102-95 loss to the Brooklyn Nets in the Summer Celtics’ last game of the annual Nevada exhibition series. The stashed Celtics wing put up a team-high 25 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and as many steals in 35 minutes of floor time on Saturday afternoon.

Shooting a very good 9-of-17 from the floor, a sizzling 3-of-6 from deep, and a perfect 4-of-4 from the charity stripe while fouling 4 times and turning the ball over 3 times, the Frenchman had himself one of his better games of the season.

If you missed the game or just want to see Begarin in action one more time, check out the clip embedded above courtesy of YouTuber Bllen.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 basketball target Devin Royal drops top schools, Alabama in the mix

Alabama basketball has recently established a foundation for success, and it has primarily come from the recruiting trail. Over the last few years, head coach Nate Oats has been able to haul in some of the best recruiting classes in the entire country. He hopes to carry his recent success by adding an even more impressive 2023 recruiting class. One of the Tide’s top targets, Devin Royal, recently announced his top schools. Alabama was one of the schools listed.
Boston, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Grizzlies' David Roddy drops 46 points at Twin Cities Pro-Am

Memphis Grizzlies rookie David Roddy on Tuesday returned to his hometown and put on a show in the Twin Cities Pro-Am in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Roddy, who attended Breck School nearby in Golden Valley, dropped 46 points for EC Playaz in the annual summer event at Minnehaha Academy. He dropped in five 3-pointers and had a number of dunks in the contest, including one from a teammate off of the backboard.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything Iowa Hawkeyes’ Fran McCaffery had to say in previewing his 2022-23 roster

The Iowa Hawkeyes’ 2021-22 men’s basketball season was a memorable one. Iowa rifled through the 2022 Big Ten Tournament, winning four games in four days to capture the program’s third all-time conference tournament title. Overall, Iowa ended the season 26-10 (12-8 Big Ten). Over the past three seasons, the Hawkeyes have combined to win 68 games and finished each season ranked in the final Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, powered by USA TODAY Sports. Now, after enjoying one of the national player of the year candidates each of the past three seasons in Luka Garza for two and Keegan Murray last...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Projecting the Boston Celtics' depth in the 2022-23 NBA season

The Boston Celtics are nearly finished making moves to complete the roster they hope will be able to compete for the 2023 NBA Championship in their quest for an NBA-record 18th banner. And barring perhaps tracking down a backup big man to help spell Robert Williams III and Al Horford, the vast majority of the players if not all of them have already been added to the team.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cavs second-round pick Luke Travers to return to NBL for 2022-23 season

Cleveland Cavaliers second-round pick Luke Travers will return to the Perth Wildcats in the National Basketball League for the 2022-23 season, the team announced. Travers, the 56th pick in the NBA draft, was an NBL Rookie of the Year finalist last season after averaging 7.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 27 games with the Wildcats. He shot 42% from the field, including 25% from 3-point range.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Alabama hoops star reaches buyout with Thunder, signs with Warriors

Former Alabama forward JaMychal Green reached a contract buyout agreement with the Oklahoma City Thunder and signed with the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Just a month ago, Green and a 2027 first-round draft pick were traded from the Denver Nuggets to the Thunder for Peyton Watson. Now, it appears that the native of Montgomery, Alabama is set to join the reigning NBA Champions in Golden State.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top five worst trades made in the history of the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are a franchise of history, tradition, and success, but they also have made some awful transactions in their history. Who could forget just deciding to trade one of the best big men the game has ever seen in Wilt Chamberlain? Or the awful Charles Barkley deal? We’re going to rank those plus a few others based on the loss the Sixers had in these deals as well as the impact the outgoing players made in their new homes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
