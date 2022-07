Akron native Kofi Boakye has pulled off one of his big goals, winning the third "Top Dog" round of Amateur Night at the Apollo in Harlem, N.Y. Next, the 22-year-old will compete in the finals Nov. 23 for a chance to win a $20,000 grand prize, which will help him get back to his dream school, Berklee College of Music in Boston, where he studied before the pandemic.

