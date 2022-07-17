ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NM

4 killed when a sheriff’s office helicopter crashed in New Mexico

By CNN Newsource
KEYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour people were killed when a sheriff’s office helicopter crashed in New Mexico Saturday, officials said. Three employees with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and one worker with the county’s fire department were killed in the crash near...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Fatally injured New Mexico helicopter crew member called 911

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Emergency dispatch recordings show that one of the four first responders killed in last weekend’s New Mexico helicopter crash managed to call 911 before succumbing to his injuries. It’s not clear which crash victim made the call Saturday evening to San Miguel County dispatchers, but the call sparked a frantic search for the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter in a remote northern New Mexico region. State police officers who were first on the scene initially reported there were two unresponsive patients and two who were dead. The helicopter crew had wrapped up a firefighting mission and were returning home to Albuquerque when the crash happened.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KEYT

Authorities: Plane hits turbulence, diverted to Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an American Airlines flight headed with 56 people for Nashville, Tennessee, from Florida had to be diverted to Alabama after hitting severe turbulence. At least eight minor injuries were reported by the airline Wednesday. A Birmingham fire and rescue spokesman in Alabama told news outlets the Embraer E175 aircraft was diverted Wednesday afternoon to the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Authorities say the plane had left Tampa, Florida, when it hit unexpected turbulence over the state’s Panhandle. The airline says 10 people were evaluated, and two flight attendants and six passengers were taken to a hospital reporting minor injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
KEYT

Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murdering wife and son

WALTERBORO, SC (AP) — The disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife and son. His defense lawyers and prosecutors have agreed to keep the evidence secret amid media attention. His defense agreed to ask the judge to deny him bond, saying he can’t afford to post it anyway. He wants a speedy trial because he feels the killer or killers are still at loose. The prosecution denied that, telling the judge that all the evidence points to his guilt in the shootings of his wife and son.
WALTERBORO, SC
KEYT

New York reports 1st US polio case in nearly a decade

NEW YORK (AP) — New York health officials are reporting the first U.S. case of polio in nearly a decade. The confirmed case is a Rockland County resident. Officials did not immediately offer details on who the person was, whether they had been vaccinated or how they got the virus. State health officials scheduled polio vaccination clinics in Rockland County as part of the response. Polio was once one of the nation’s most feared diseases, with annual outbreaks causing thousands of cases of paralysis — many of them in children.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Las Vegas, NM
Las Vegas, NM
Crime & Safety
KEYT

Audit critical of Oklahoma’s use of education relief funds

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal audit report sharply criticizes Oklahoma officials for a lack of oversight and accountability in the use of coronavirus relief funds intended for education. The state received nearly $40 million in pandemic assistance and has returned more than $919,000 that was unspent. The U.S. Department of Education audit dated Monday recommends the state return nearly $653,000 more that was spent on non-education related items such as televisions and Xbox gaming systems, and audit another $5.4 million for possible refund of misspent funds. Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office says Wednesday that the report is being reviewed and that Stitt “is committed to transparency and accountability.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
KEYT

Kansas vote could allow ban, but abortion foes mum on plans

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A vote is looming in Kansas that could clear the way for the Legislature to more strictly regulate or ban abortion, but abortion opponents are hesitating to say what they intend to do if they win. Early voting has begun for an Aug. 2 election on a proposed change in the state constitution to give the Republican-controlled Legislature the power to make the decision. The state Supreme Court has ruled the current constitutional language protects abortion rights. It’s the first such vote in the nation since the U.S. Supreme Court declared last month that states can prohibit abortion. Several other states are poised to vote on the issue later this year, and new fights loom elsewhere. Kansas abortion opponents are making a pitch to centrist voters that avoids talking about a ban.
KANSAS STATE
KEYT

Wisconsin GOP blocks clerks from fixing ballot addresses

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers have erased regulations allowing Wisconsin election clerks to fill in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes. The move marks another in a series of steps Republicans and conservative allies have taken to tighten voting procedures in the crucial swing state. Earlier this month, the conservative-controlled state Supreme Court ruled that absentee ballot box drops are illegal. Now Republicans are targeting an emergency rule the Wisconsin Elections Commission has adopted that allows local clerks to fill in missing information in absentee voting witness addresses without consulting the witness. The Legislature’s rules committee struck the regulations down Wednesday afternoon on a 6-4 vote.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy