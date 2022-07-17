Neve Campbell Made Her First Comments About Leaving "Scream 6" After Announcing Her Departure Last Month

Related
Dakota Johnson Addressed The Rumors That She Was In A Secret Feud With Jamie Dornan And, Honestly, I Love What She Said
"I know it’s weird, but he’s like a brother to me."
Dakota Johnson Hated Being Dragged Into Depp-Heard Trial: ‘For the Love of God, Why Am I Involved?’
Click here to read the full article. Dakota Johnson broke her silence to Vanity Fair on what it was like being dragged into the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Johnson went viral on social media during the trial due to a video from a 2015 press conference she attended with Depp at the Venice Film Festival to promote their crime drama “Black Mass.” In the video, Johnson reacts to Depp’s bandaged fingers and laughs after he seemingly explains his injury. Depp’s finger injury became a focal point during the trial. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star testified that...
Trailer for historical epic The Woman King leaves viewers 'cringing' as Viola Davis and John Boyega put on 'terrible' and 'hilarious' African accents
Viewers have slammed the trailer for the new historical drama The Woman King as they slated the actors for their 'terrible' African accents which left them 'cringing.'. The historical epic, which is due to be released October 7, is based on true events that happened in The Kingdom of Dahomey in Africa in the late 18th Century.
Scream’s Neve Campbell Responds To Rumors She Made A New Deal For The Sixth Movie
After Neve Campbell revealed she wouldn't be back for Scream 6, rumors circulated that a new deal with Paramount was made. The horror genre has continued to be a powerful force in the film world, as projects with smaller budgets have the potential to be massive box office successes. Case in point: the Scream franchise, which recently returned to theaters with the 2022 sequel. Scream 6 is currently filming, and Neve Campbell has responded to rumors she made a new deal for the upcoming slasher.
Keke Palmer Is Going Viral Again After Genuinely Failing To Recognize Mulder And Scully From "The X-Files"
"And who the hell are they?"
Prince Harry Revealed When He Realized Meghan Markle Was His Soulmate And They Hadn't Known Each Other For Very Long
"It has been my lifeline, a place where I found peace."
Ok Magazine
Jessica Simpson's Shocking Appearance During Family Trip Sparks Concern From Fans — See The Photos
Is Jessica Simpson OK? Over the past several months, the singer has posted quite a few silly, eyebrow-raising snaps, but her most recent Instagram post has fans seriously worried. In a set of pics shared on July 9, the mom-of-three, her kids and husband Eric Johnson were enjoying "lake life,"...
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Reacts To Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’ [WATCH]
Beyonce' once again made the world stop with her latest single, 'Break My Soul' off her upcoming album, 'Renaissance'.
How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18
Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
With No Living Will, Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 Million Estate To Be Split Amongst Wife And Parents
Click here to read the full article. Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 million estate will be divided amongst his immediate family. At the time of his death, the beloved actor, unfortunately, did not have a will in place and his wife Taylor Simone Ledward was appointed as a representative with limited authority over the estate. Now, his widow is requesting that the estate be split as 50 percent to her late husband’s parents, Leroy and Carolyn, and the other half to herself. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Mrs. Boseman requested reimbursements of $7,495 for a mausoleum crypt at the...
Keanu Reeves, 57, & Girlfriend Alexandra Grant, 49, Hold Hands In Rare New Photos
Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant couldn’t help but look effortlessly together while strolling hand in hand in New York City on Thursday, June 7! The John Wick star, 57, and his professional artist sweetheart, 49, were snapped in a rare photo, which you can see here, appearing casually chic on the sidewalk. In the photo, Alexandra rocked bright pink pants and a black sleeveless top. She accessorized with a black belt with a gold-tone detail, black flats, and a stylish brown bucket bag. Keanu rocked a monotone navy-blue suit, paired with brown lace-up boots. They appeared to be talking and smiling as they held hands.
Nicole Kidman Made an Interview Awkward by Telling the Host They’d Been on a Date
Nicole Kidman once went on a date with someone who didn't know it was a date. She informed him years later -- while appearing on his talk show.
Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe, 11, Is So Grown Up In Fashion Show Video As She ‘Brawls’ With Brother Moroccan
Mariah Carey’s twins are a chip off the old block, as they proved ready for their close-up in the singer’s latest Instagram post! 11-year-old siblings Monroe and Moroccan, whom the Grammy winner shares with ex Nick Cannon, were featured in a hilarious video where they put on a fashion show complete with wardrobe changes, poses, flashing camera lights, adoring fans and a bumping soundtrack (showcasing Mariah’s own ditty “Fantasy”). At the end of the video, Monroe and Moroccan get into a phony brawl on the catwalk, prompting their mom to caption it, “No kids were harmed in the making of this video.”
ETOnline.com
How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad
Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
TODAY.com
Ricky Martin shares rare photo of his teenage son Matteo: ‘My little man’
Ricky Martin had a very special guest visit him on the set of his latest music video. Over the weekend, the musician, 50, posted an adorable Instagram photo of his 13-year-old son Matteo sitting in a director’s chair and giving a thumbs up to the camera. The caption, which...
Mariah Carey’s Feelings About Nick Cannon’s Newest Babies On The Way Revealed
Nick Cannon, 41, confirmed he is expecting his eighth child in January. It is also reported he is expecting his ninth, making it hard not to wonder what his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, 52, and the mother of his first two children, 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, thinks of his busy baby-making schedule. Fortunately, a source close to the Queen of Christmas filled HollywoodLife in on exactly that. “Mariah has been very tight-lipped when it comes to her feelings about Nick’s love life because she doesn’t even want to go there. Nick can do what Nick wants to do and as long as he is always there for Monroe and Moroccan, Mariah will continue to keep her opinion about his personal life to herself,” the source told HL EXCLUSIVELY, adding that Mariah moved on from their split “a long time ago.”
Entertainment Times
Rumors Claim Sean Penn Has Been Hooking Up Secretly With His Ex-Wife Leila George
According to National Enquirer, Penn, and his ex-wife, Leila George officially divorced. But there are rumors that the exes still see each other in private. In fact, a source claimed that the exes have been hooking up in secret.
How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s kids, Seraphina and Emme, built the strongest friendship
After Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck decided to dive back into their romantic relationship, the celebrity couple made a series of changes in their personal lives, including spending a lot of time with their new blended family, and while it takes times for families to unite following new...
You Won't Believe How Much Older Most Of The "Stranger Things" Cast Is Compared To Their Characters
Time flies in the real world a little faster than it does in Hawkins.
ETOnline.com
Amal Clooney Shimmers in Green Sequins for Night Out With George Clooney in Italy
Amal Clooney stunned crowds in Lake Como, Italy, on Sunday night when she stepped out for a date night with her husband, George Clooney. The 44 year-old human rights lawyer wore a shimmering green dress bedazzled in sequins with a dropped back and white spaghetti straps. Her husband, 61, wore a navy blue button-down shirt and jeans.
