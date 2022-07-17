ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Could we eavesdrop on aliens by detecting signals relayed around the sun?

By Stefanie Waldek
Space.com
Space.com
 4 days ago

We'd also be able to communicate with our own interstellar probes using the same method.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O4n7f_0gismKvn00
An illustration demonstrates how the use of gravitational lensing around a star might aid long-distance communication.

Researchers may have found a new way to detect signals from advanced alien civilizations.

Einstein's theory of general relativity tells us that the gravitational pull of massive celestial objects can bend light. When it does so, it focuses and magnifies light like a telescope in an effect called gravitational lensing. But visible light might not be the only thing that is affected by this process.

Graduate students in a course about the search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI) at Penn State suggest that communication signals might also be amplified through gravitational lensing. And if that's possible, we might even be able to eavesdrop on extraterrestrial communications being relayed around the sun.

The group theorizes that vast interstellar communication networks could use gravitational lensing to relay transmissions over great distances, similar to how cellphone networks operate here on Earth.

"Humans use networks to communicate across the world all the time," Nick Tusay, a student in the course, said in a statement (opens in new tab). "When you use a cellphone, the electromagnetic waves are transmitted to the nearest cellular tower, which connects to the next tower and so on."

If probes are set up in specific positions near a star to take advantage of its gravitational lensing, they could be used as relay points for this communications network. The students propose that, ifing an advanced alien species has discovered this process, and they happen to be using the sun as a relay point, we'd be able to pick up those signals.

They tested this hypothesis by collecting data from the Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia and searching for radio transmissions that might be relayed from our nearest stellar neighbors, located in the Alpha Centauri system.

"There have been a few previous searches using optical wavelengths, but we chose to use radio wavelengths, because radio is a great way to communicate information across space," Macy Huston, another student in the course, said in the statement.

Though the students didn't discover any alien transmissions, not all hope is lost. "Our search was limited to one night, so anything that wasn't broadcasting while we were observing was not going to get picked up," Tusay said. "Although our limited search could miss existing probes if they weren't constantly broadcasting at these frequencies, this was a good test to see if this kind of search is possible."

And while the group hopes that future students in the course will continue listening for extraterrestrial transmissions, gravitational lensing can also be used beyond the search for alien life.

"Astronomers have considered taking advantage of gravitational lensing as a way to essentially build a giant telescope to look at planets around other stars," Jason Wright, professor of the course and director of The Penn State Extraterrestrial Intelligence Center, said in the statement. "It has also been considered as a way that humans might communicate with our own probes if we ever sent them to another star."

A paper describing the technique has been accepted for publication in The Astronomical Journal, and a preprint version (opens in new tab) is available via the arXiv database.

Follow Stefanie Waldek on Twitter @StefanieWaldek. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TWdhr_0gismKvn00

Space.com contributing writer Stefanie Waldek is a self-taught space nerd and aviation geek who is passionate about all things spaceflight and astronomy. With a background in travel and design journalism, as well as a Bachelor of Arts degree from New York University, she specializes in the budding space tourism industry and Earth-based astrotourism. In her free time, you can find her watching rocket launches or looking up at the stars, wondering what is out there. Learn more about her work at www.stefaniewaldek.com (opens in new tab).

Comments / 1

Related
BGR.com

James Webb telescope is so powerful, it detected water on a distant exoplanet

NASA unveiled the first full-color images for its James Webb space telescope this week, and the results were absolutely astounding. While it’s easy to get caught up in the quality of the images that James Webb is capable of capturing, the newly activated telescope is more powerful than most might realize. In fact, the telescope is so powerful it detected water on a distant exoplanet.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

New Jupiter images show the James Webb telescope’s incredible full potential

Last week, NASA finally began releasing the first data collected using the James Webb space telescope. The data includes over 40 terabytes of content, including several new Jupiter images. While all of the data is exciting, the images of Jupiter showcase just how much potential James Webb has to collect data around bright objects as it observes our universe.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope casually reveals terrifying purple galactic swirl in our universe

Looking more like a horrifying psychedelic swirl from a Marvel movie than the spiral galaxy shape familiar from visual telescopes, the new James Webb Space Telescope image shows the dusty skeleton of the distant galaxy NGC 628.“This is a galaxy that probably looks a lot like what we think our own Milky Way looks like,” Gabriel Brammer, an astronomer at the Cosmic Dawn Center in the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen, who shared the image on Twitter Monday, told The Independent in an interview. “You can see all these knots of individual stars forming, individual supernovae have...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Pocono Update

Our Universe May Be Inside Of A Black Hole

Our universe is so big that it seems like nothing outside of it can exist. Experts are starting to think that our universe may be inside a 4th-dimensional black hole. Our universe started as a singularity, an infinitely hot and dense point in space. The same description the scientific community gives black holes, the universe in which we live black holes could be the same, according to experts such as James Beecham at CERN.
ASTRONOMY
The Atlantic

‘I’ve Seen Several Giants Die on My Land’

Greek mythology can be helpful when trying to make sense of the climate crisis. The imminent threat of total ecological collapse carries a certain mythological air, with its sweeping scale and embedded warnings against hubris. Hubris, after all, landed us here—that mortal weakness that brings individuals to ruin and topples empires, that fixes in us the delusion that power, once obtained, is permanent. That no man or god or gale-force wind can snatch it away.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
scitechdaily.com

Secrets of Longevity Revealed: Scientists Find Species That Essentially Do Not Age

The largest study of its kind reveals that wild turtles age slowly, live long lives, and uncovers several species that practically do not age. Jonathan the Seychelles giant tortoise, who is 190 years old, made headlines recently for being the “oldest living land animal in the world.” Although there is anecdotal evidence that certain species of turtles and other ectotherms, or “cold-blooded” creatures, live a long life, this evidence is spotty and mostly focuses on animals kept in zoos or a small number of individuals surviving in the wild. The largest study on aging and lifespan to date, conducted by an international team of 114 scientists and directed by Penn State and Northeastern Illinois University, has recently been published. It contains data gathered in the wild from 107 populations of 77 different species of reptiles and amphibians.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

China reveals stunning images of the entirety of Mars

China has revealed stunning images taken of the surface of Mars, using an unscrewed spacecraft.The Tianwen-1 probe has successfully taken imagery data covering the whole of the planet, including its south pole, state media reported.The south pole is of particular interest to scientists because the icy region could ply a key role in discovering whether the planet could be home to alien life.Now China has taken images of that region – and the rest of the planet – in rich detail, using the spacecraft.It has circled the planet more than 1,300 times since it arrived at Mars early last year.China‘s...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Space Tourism#Aliens#Extraterrestrial Life#Penn State
Space.com

James Webb Space Telescope's 'jewel-filled' photo is stunning. But what are we even looking at here?

On July 12, NASA shared the debut images from the fully operational James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) — the most powerful space observatory ever built. Among the close-ups of cosmic cliffs and stellar fireworks was an impossibly detailed image known as Webb's first deep field. Brimming with shimmering stars, warped light trails and thousands upon thousands of gem-like galaxies twinkling against the darkness of space, the picture has been touted as the deepest image of the universe ever taken.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Red smudge in the background of James Webb Space Telescope's first 'deep field' image could transform our understanding of the early universe, scientists believe

A tiny red smudge caught in the distant background of the James Webb Space Telescope's first 'deep field' image could transform our understanding of the early universe, astronomers say. The inconspicuous blob is an ancient, unnamed galaxy that is 13.1 billion years old — only several hundred million years younger...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Planets
The Independent

Scientists create strange matter in which time has ‘two dimensions’

Scientists have created a new phase of matter, in which time has two dimensions.The creation of an “extra” dimension in time could change the way we think about matter as well as helping build quantum computers that could themselves change the world, according to the researchers who found it.And the perplexing quality was discovered in an almost equally astonishing way: by shining lasers, flashing in a pattern of pulses inspired by the Fibonacci sequence, at atoms inside of a quantum computer.When researchers did that, they found the strange phase of matter. It has two dimensions, but still flows in...
SCIENCE
dailygalaxy.com

AI Reveals Unknown Objects in Our Dust-Cloaked Galaxy (Weekend Feature)

“The amount of data we are receiving from missions such as the European Space Agency GAIA telescope is staggering. We develop software to characterize the one billion stars, but finding the unexpected becomes an impossible needle in a haystack, replied astronomer Albert Zijlstra with the of the University of Manchester and the EXPLORE project in response to an email from The Daily Galaxy asking what new discoveries have been revealed in your current analysis of Gaia data? “Weird stars such as the recently discovered remnant of the supernova of 1181AD are hard enough to find with older data. With the new telescopes, only machine learning will be able to find the needles that don’t look like other stars.”
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Space.com

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy