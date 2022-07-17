Why second quarter earnings are a serious test for Netflix

Netflix has reported a loss of about 970,000 subscribers in the last quarter — a “better-than-expected” result — according to the streaming giant which projected it could lose about two million users in the three months between April and July.Although the company’s stocks plummeted by about 37 per cent in April after the projection that it might lose nearly two million subscribers in the following quarter, the less severe loss reported for the period, combined with a better outlook of growth in the July-September period, boosted the streaming giant’s battered stocks up by seven per cent.Asked what drove the...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 13 HOURS AGO