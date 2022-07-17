ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Why second quarter earnings are a serious test for Netflix

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the streaming video business “there are fears of saturation; of price tolerance; of...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Netflix continued to bleed subscribers for the second quarter in a row — a first for the company that proves why it's introducing an ad-supported plan and cracking down on password sharing

Netflix said on Tuesday it lost 970,000 subscribers in Q2, after forecasting a loss of 2 million. This marked the second straight quarter of subscriber losses — a first for the company. It's addressing slowing growth by cracking down on password sharing and introducing an ad-based plan.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
MavenFlix

Netflix Partners with Microsoft: Is It A Buy Signal?

Shares of Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report have been in freefall for several quarters now. Even after a cumulative return of -68% in 2022, several Wall Street analysts still list the stock as a “sell.” One key reason for Netflix’s recent struggles? Competition in the industry from huge players such as Amazon and Disney.
BUSINESS
TheWrap

Netflix Q2 Earnings Show 970,000 Subscribers Dumped Service

Despite the success of ”Stranger Things 4,“ the market-leading streamer lost customers for the second consecutive quarter. Netflix reported on Tuesday that it suffered a second straight quarter of customer losses as the steaming giant combats increased competition from studio rivals and consumer belt tightening in the face of inflation, but the 970,000 subscriber loss was still better than Wall Street expected.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Loses 970K Subscribers, but Forecasts 1M Gain in Next Quarter

Netflix lost 970,000 subscribers during the second quarter, performing better than its expectations of a 2 million loss, the company disclosed Tuesday. During the first quarter, when Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers and spurred Wall Street and Hollywood to reevaluate the economics of the streaming business, the company warned that it expected to lose an additional 2 million subscribers during Q2. Though the quarter still ended with a net loss in subscribers, the streaming giant is projecting it will add 1 million subscribers in Q3.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Execs Say Early Talks With Advertisers Have Been "Strong" As Rights Issues Are...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
FOXBusiness

Netflix reassures investors with customer growth forecast

Netflix Inc on Tuesday averted its own worst-case scenario of subscriber losses, posting a nearly 1 million drop from April through June, and predicted it would return to customer growth during the third quarter. Shares, which have fallen roughly 67% this year on concerns about the company's long-term prospects, rose...
MARKETS
BGR.com

Netflix earnings are out – the company lost almost 1 million subscribers in Q2

Netflix lost a little less than 1 million subscribers in the second quarter — better than expected, the company announced on Tuesday, July 19. This is the second quarter in a row that saw Netflix shed subscribers, following the 200,000 lost during the previous three-month reporting period. To say this is a hugely consequential moment for Netflix is probably the understatement of the year, given that the streamer is beset by everything from stepped-up competition to perceptions about content quality slipping, revenue lost from password-sharers, and cost-conscious subscribers looking to save money.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
FOXBusiness

Netflix CEO predicts linear TV downfall within the next decade

Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings believes linear TV could come to an end within the next decade. "Streaming is working everywhere. Everyone is pouring in," Hastings said Tuesday on the media giant's second quarter earnings call. "It's definitely the end of linear TV over the next five, 10 years." Ticker Security...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Netflix Chief Reed Hastings Says ‘the End of Linear TV’ Is Coming ‘Over the Next 5-10 Years’

Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings declared during the streamer’s Q2 earnings interview on Tuesday that linear television will go the way of the dinosaur within the next decade. “It’s definitely the end of linear TV over the next five to 10 years,” Hastings said while discussing Netflix’s financial and subscriber results on the pre-recorded Q&A, which came on the heels of the reveal that the streamer lost 970,000 subscribers in Q2. That loss was actually a win for Netflix, which had originally expected to lose 2 million subscribers by the end of June 30.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Netflix’s ad tier will not include the entire content catalog

Netflix has already confirmed that it’s looking to offer subscribers a cheaper ad-based tier in the near future. Separately, Netflix continues to test increasing costs for those who share passwords. And the Q2 2022 earnings report practically confirmed that Netflix will deploy these measures. The company lost almost 1 million subscribers during the period, which is actually better than expected.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Netflix reports largest quarterly loss of nearly one million subscribers

Netflix has reported a loss of about 970,000 subscribers in the last quarter — a “better-than-expected” result — according to the streaming giant which projected it could lose about two million users in the three months between April and July.Although the company’s stocks plummeted by about 37 per cent in April after the projection that it might lose nearly two million subscribers in the following quarter, the less severe loss reported for the period, combined with a better outlook of growth in the July-September period, boosted the streaming giant’s battered stocks up by seven per cent.Asked what drove the...
ENTERTAINMENT
TheWrap

Netflix Stock Rises 7% After Beating Estimates on Subscriber Losses

Nearly 1 million customers fled the streamer this past quarter — 1 million less than Wall Street expected. Netflix beat its own first-quarter guidance of 2 million global subscriber losses as just 970,000 customers cancelled their subscriptions in the second quarter, leading to an after-hours stock rebound of 7%.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Netflix Lost 970,000 Subscribers in Q2, Beating Its Estimate by More Than 1 Million Subs

Netflix reported its second-quarter 2022 earnings Tuesday, revealing it lost 970,000 subscribers during the three-month period that included the launch of the first part of “Stranger Things” Season 4. While that’s obviously a hit to the overall tally for the industry’s leading subscription streaming platform, it’s a far smaller hit than the loss Netflix forecast in April.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
157K+
Post
867M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy