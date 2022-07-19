Man Dies After Falling Off Escalator Rail During The Weeknd Concert At Lincoln Financial Field: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 32-year-old man fell to his death during a concert by The Weeknd at Lincoln Financial Field. Officials say the man was sitting on an escalator rail when he fell about 40 feet.

The fall happened just before 11 p.m. on Thursday.

It was the first stop for The Weeknd as he kicked off a multi-city stadium tour.

The 32-year-old was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

A friend identified the man to CBS3 as Hugo Sanchez.

Officials say the incident appears to be an accident, but South Detectives are investigating.