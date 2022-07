CLAIM: A Swedish study shows that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine changes recipients’ DNA. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The study tested whether the vaccine’s mRNA could be converted to DNA, and found that this was the case in certain lab-altered liver cell lines under experimental conditions. It did not assess whether the vaccine alters the human genome, or what the effects of that would be, according to experts and the study authors. Experts say additional research is needed because the findings in the lab setting cannot be used to make inferences about what might happen in a human body.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO