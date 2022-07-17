'WE DID IT': Jennifer Lopez confirms Vegas weekend wedding with Ben Affleck

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Jennifer Lopez on Sunday confirmed reports from earlier in the day that she and Ben Affleck wed each other this weekend in Las Vegas.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," Bronx-born Lopez, 52, wrote in her newsletter, On The JLo , along with a series of photos from their very small, communal wedding.

"Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world," Lopez wrote about her and 49-year-old Affleck tying the knot. "Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage."

The initial reports stemmed from Clark County court records indicating a marriage license had been issued Saturday in their legal names: Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

"So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle," she wrote.

"But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined," she continued. "One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last."

Lopez added, "When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives. Thank you to the Little White Wedding chapel for letting me use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men's room."

And get this: She signed off "With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynne Affleck.

Lopez confirmed the engagement in April in her On the JLo newsletter , several days after she was spotted wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring.