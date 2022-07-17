ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

2025 intro: First offer from Michigan still resonates with David Sanders

 4 days ago

2025 Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day OT...

Arizona 247 publisher sounds off on Arizona making the move to the Big 12

Jason Scheer, the publisher of Wildcat Authority, the Arizona site on the 247Sports Network, made some interesting comments during his Monday appearance on SicEm365's 365 Sports Channel on YouTube with host David Smoak. Scheer has been one of the more active reporters in the Pac-12 region discussing the future of the Pac-12 and the possibility of some of the conference's schools joining the Big 12. Here is some of what he said during his segment.
ARIZONA STATE
Louisville Basketball Recruiting: 5 Storylines

It's the start of the second - and final NCAA recruiting live period for men's college basketball coaches. The coaches are allowed to get on the road on Wednesday afternoon and the recruiting period will run through Sunday night. The coaches were on the road earlier this month for the first evaluation period of the summer and they were also on the road two weekends in June.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Notre Dame could 'be forced' to join Big Ten with new television deal, according to ESPN

Notre Dame stood pat amid the sweeping college football realignment this summer. But the Fighting Irish, who reportedly target $75 million to remain independent, may be forced to join a Power Five conference before too long. ESPN’s Pete Thamel joined The Paul Finebaum Show Tuesday to explain why Notre Dame could eye up its own NBC deal getting involved with the College Football Playoff and eventually a Big Ten television deal as the reason why the Fighting Irish could head there in a few years.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Kwame Evans Jr. set to decide

Five-star Montverde (Fla) Academy forward Kwame Evans Jr. is set to decide on August 2 as he chooses between Arizona, Oregon, Kentucky, and Auburn. “I am looking for the best fit,” Evans said previously. “I am looking at who can get me to the NBA and who they plan to recruit and put around me.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
College basketball's top non-conference matchups for 2022-23

Some fabulous non-conference matchups throughout college basketball are not that far away. The fields for some of the top preseason tournaments have been unveiled. The famous Maui Invitational will feature Arizona, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Creighton, Louisville, Ohio State, San Diego State and Texas Tech. The Battle 4 Atlantis has Kansas, Wisconsin,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Highly ranked Vols WR target names finalists, sets decision date

A highly ranked Tennessee target has narrowed his focus to three finalists and now is planning to make his college decision next week. Four-star Class of 2023 wide receiver Aidan Mizell of Boone High School in Orlando, Fla., announced Tuesday afternoon in a post on his Twitter account that he plans to choose between Florida, Alabama and Tennessee, and he's set to reveal his commitment on July 29.
ORLANDO, FL
Four-star edge Desmond Umeozulu names final schools, sets announcement date

The Buckeyes have a commitment from defensive end Jason Moore who could play end or defensive tackle at Ohio State. But they are working to land other perimeter players for their 2023 recruiting class and one of the prospects they have on their list is Desmond Umeozulu from Upper Marlboro (Md.) Charles Herbert Flowers. Umeozulu made his official visit to Ohio State the weekend of June 24-26 when so many other top Buckeye targets also made their Ohio State official visit.
COLUMBUS, OH
Kirby Smart makes case for moving Georgia vs Florida out of Jacksonville; Billy Napier non-committal

The Georgia-Florida game is under contract to remain in Jacksonville through the 2023 season, with an added option to keep the game in Jacksonville for two more years, extending it through 2025. On Wednesday Kirby Smart was asked by former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow why Smart would want to take the rivalry out of Jacksonville, and back to campuses, something that has happened only twice since 1933, with Tebow calling Jacksonville "one of the best environments."
GEORGIA STATE
Kirby Smart calls Georgia freshman Mykel Williams 'special'

ATLANTA -- While the 2022 NFL Draft provided plenty of context about Georgia winning the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship, the Dawgs also got plenty of contributions from true freshmen during its title run. Tight end Brock Bowers, wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, and cornerback Kamari Lassiter all played pivotal roles, with edge defender Chaz Chambliss and offensive lineman Amarius Mims also shining when their name was called. Now, as Georgia looks to contend this season, its 2022 recruiting class figures to once again provide several instant impact performers, with defensive end Mykel Williams potentially being at the top of the list.
ATLANTA, GA
Commitment Date Set for Four-Star LB Jaiden Ausberry

Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry is ready to announce his commitment. The 6-1, 210-pounder from the class of 2023 has narrowed his focus to seven finalists and will announce his decision live on Aug. 4 at 7:30 pm ET on CBS Sports HQ. Ausberry shared some...
BATON ROUGE, LA
2024 four star Jimothy Lewis among elite offensive linemen

Over the past year or so, 247Sports four-star prospect Jimothy Lewis has steadily become one of the nation's most sought-after recruits in the Class of 2024. This summer, Lewis has proved his worth at various college and national camps across the country. And his offers' list also reflects his elite talent at offensive tackle.
FOOTBALL
Four-star DE to announce decision on CBS Sports HQ

Four-star defensive end Desmond Umeozulu has set a decision date and the South Carolina Gamecocks are listed as one of his finalists. On Wednesday, the 6-foot-6, 239-pound prospect from Upper Marlboro, Md. announced that his college decision would be revealed in a little more than a month. “I will be...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Five-star safety Caleb Downs locks in his college commitment date

The Top247’s No. 1 safety Caleb Downs has locked in his college decision date for July 27. One of the more coveted prospects in the 2023 class, the Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek five-star took official visits to Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame and Ohio State in June. 247Sports had the rundown coming out of each of those trips.
NFL
VIDEO: DE Jordan Renaud at UA Next Future 50

BRADENTON, Fla. -- Watch Tyler (Texas) Legacy defensive end Jordan Renaud at the UA Next Future 50. Renaud is a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports composite rankings and considered the 82nd-best prospect in in the class. Renaud, who began his high school career at Palmetto, has an offer from...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Alabama lands elite Georgia TE Martavious Collins

Alabama landed another commitment on Wednesday in four-star 2024 tight end Martavious Collins, the Rome (Ga.) product announced. The No. 8-ranked athlete and No. 36-ranked overall player in the class, per 247Sports, chose the Crimson Tide over a long list of suitors that included Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, and a number of others.
AUBURN, GA
WATCH: Seth Trimble Soars For Remarkable Behind-The-Back Dunk

North Carolina true freshman Seth Trimble appears to be the next big-time athlete at point guard for the Tar Heels. In a video posted to Twitter, Trimble can be seen thrilling UNC basketball campers with a soaring, behind-the-back jam that brought the crowd to their feet. "He can jump," junior...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
