When Kevin Durant says basketball is turning into a wings game, you listen. The skill development throughout basketball is just off the charts, and the game is evolving into trying to find as many long, athletic guys as possible who can pass, dribble, shoot and defend multiple positions. Fitting a player into a specific spot on the floor is becoming outdated. Instead, basketball has become positionless. But executing that positionless scheme takes time and a real investment on the roster-building front.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO