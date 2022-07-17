It Looks Like Jennifer Lopez Is Now Jennifer Affleck

Related
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry at White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas
Jennifer Lopez has confirmed her marriage to Ben Affleck at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.The pop superstar informed fans of the nuptials which occurred over the weekend in a new post on her website, On The JLo.Lopez wrote: “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a licence with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”The pair then read their vows in front of “the best witnesses you could ever imagine” wearing “a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet”.The marriage ceremony...
Emme Muniz looked over the moon at mom Jennifer Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck‘s wedding! The non-binary 14-year-old, who goes by pronouns they/them, posed in Elvis Presley‘s vintage pink Cadillac right on the Las Vegas strip, holding their hands up in a “rock on position”, in the snap released via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter on Sunday, July 17. They appeared to be wearing a black top or blazer, along with a beaded blazer. Marc Anthony‘s daughter sat in the drivers seat right behind the wheel, while someone else — most likely their twin brother Max, also 14 — was next to them.
"It has been my lifeline, a place where I found peace."
They do — finally! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas, two decades after their first engagement in 2002. "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," the Selena star wrote via her "On The J […]
It's not what we think it is.
"The name of your college means absolutely nothing. Don’t go into debt for a name you think is impressive. It isn’t."
The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending time together, nearly 20 years after their romance took the world by storm. Affleck has reportedly been getting picked up in a white SUV that takes him to […]
"It’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with."
It goes without saying that when parents brings their children to an amusement park, they're expecting to give them a fun, memorable experience. However, a mother who brought her two children to Sesame Place Philadelphia is claiming that the youngsters were shunned by Sesame Street character Rosita while all of the surrounding children weren't, something she sees as a blatant act of racism.
Is it right not to feed or change a baby for four hours straight?. Parenting stress is the distress one feels when one can’t keep up with parenting due to high demand and fewer resources. Undoubtedly, it damages one’s well-being and the child’s development.
"School bully arcs in media are so cliché; it physically pains me to watch them."
"I knew I was a real flirt when I had a lil' boo in the psych ward."
I'm starting to think maybe they're *not* just like us.
Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson will be getting a suture sculpt endoscopic sleeve in late August, her rep told TMZ. The reality star will turn 17 in late August and plans to get the surgery after her Aug. 28 birthday. The procedure will be taking place in New York City, and Alana is going under the knife in hopes of getting healthier. She is reportedly currently 275 pounds and wants to lose 125 to get down to 150 pounds.
Click here to read the full article. Jennie, part of the K-Pop girl group Blackpink will appear in the upcoming HBO TV series “The Idol.” She joins a cast that is headed by The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp. Co-created by The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye), Sam Levinson (“Euphoria”) and Reza Fahim, “The Idol” is set against the backdrop of the music industry. The plot follows a self-help guru and cult leader who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol. Jennie, expected to be credited under her full name Jennie Kim, appeared briefly in a recently released trailer for the...
It's looking grim out there, folks.
"I'm sure they'll make a good movie."
IDK about you, but I need tissues on hand every time I listen to Sour.
