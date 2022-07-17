ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Once Again, Ted Cruz Says the Supreme Court Legalizing Same-Sex Marriage was “Clearly Wrong”

By Ali Breland, Bio
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Saturday criticized the Supreme Court's 2015 ruling that legalized gay marriage, on an episode of his own podcast, as first reported by NBC...

Mother Jones

6 Revealing Moments From Our Profile of GOP Senate Candidate Blake Masters

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. On Monday, Mother Jones published a profile of US Senate candidate Blake Masters, the 35-year-old protégé of PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel. Masters, who rose from being Thiel’s student at Stanford to his chief of staff, is now the frontrunner in the Arizona Republican primary thanks to Donald Trump’s endorsement. If Masters wins the August 2 primary, he will face Mark Kelly, one of the Senate’s most vulnerable Democrats.
ARIZONA STATE
Mother Jones

What Democratic Efforts to Protect Abortion Rights and “Titanic” Have in Common

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. Watching the abortion hearings held on Wednesday by the House Oversight Committee and Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) was a bit like watching long, somber movies of which you already know all the plot points.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mother Jones

Health Care Workers: What Policy Changes Has Your Employer Made Since Roe v. Wade Was Overturned?

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Republican-led states quickly implemented severe abortion restrictions and outright bans. This left hospitals, pharmacies, medical practices, and other health care providers scrambling to interpret the new laws and communicate policy changes to employees. Already, we’ve seen reports of OB-GYNs hesitating to terminate unviable pregnancies that are endangering the health of a pregnant person because the fetus still has a heartbeat, and of pharmacists refusing to fill prescriptions for non-pregnant women of childbearing age because the medication could cause miscarriages.
HEALTH SERVICES
Mother Jones

To Save Democracy, Let’s Reform the Courts

Where Do We Go From Here? is a series of stories that explore the future of abortion. It is a collaboration between Mother Jones and Rewire News Group. You can read the rest of the package here. After a horrifying court term that saw reproductive health rights obliterated at the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mother Jones

The Extreme Agenda of Anti-Abortion Politicians Is Already Coming True

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. It was less than a month ago that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Already, anti-abortion politicians across the country are not only seeking to restrict abortion access but even deny care in situations of life-threatening emergency and unimaginable cruelty. And they aren’t even shy about it.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Mother Jones

With Roe Gone, Where Do We Go From Here?

Where Do We Go From Here? is a series of stories that explore the future of abortion. It is a collaboration between Mother Jones and Rewire News Group. For the full list of stories, click here. Even though I knew this moment was coming, I’m disoriented by the Supreme Court...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
