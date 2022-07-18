ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas, reports say

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03gVQg_0girE4kT00

July 17 (Reuters) - Singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck have married in Las Vegas, media reported on Sunday, after the celebrity couple rekindled a romance almost 20 years after they first got together.

The couple announced their matrimony in a newsletter from Lopez revealing that they flew to the desert city in Nevada to gain a marriage license and wed at a chapel late Saturday, according to People Magazine.

"Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted," Lopez said in the newsletter, the outlet reported.

The newsletter was signed "Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck," The Los Angeles Times reported, denoting a name change for the award-winning entertainer.

A representative for Affleck could not immediately be reached for comment. Phones rang unanswered at Lopez's talent agency Creative Artists Agency.

A marriage license was obtained in their name from Clark County dated Saturday, July 16, according to document details posted online by the county clerk's office.

Lopez posted a photo on social media depicting her in a bed while sporting a silver wedding ring.

Affleck and Lopez, a glamorous duo widely known as "Bennifer," got back together last year after almost 20 years. They got engaged in April of this year.

In 2002 Affleck gave Lopez a large 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring, but they abruptly called off their wedding in 2003 and split up a few months later.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Richard Chang and Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 238

Jacqueline Damphier
3d ago

well I wonder how long that marriage is going to last 2 months or what she can never stay with anybody more than a year that's torment for her children sad how many men she's been through and then poor kids have to sit there and watch all that. I don't care how much money people have it's the kids that end up having a hard time dealing with all these men that come into the mother's life.

Reply(1)
38
Aley Hernandez
3d ago

this girl can't make up her mind. Let's see how long this will last. Before she decides to break it off.... Again!! Good grief 🤦‍♀️ just stop.

Reply(2)
51
bostonbabe
3d ago

Ladies and gentlemen step right up, who wants to take bets on how long before she’s divorcing him and in a rebound relationship within 6 months? Any takers?

Reply(3)
21
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Alex Rodriguez's Ex And Ben Affleck Fighting Over Their Wedding? Songstress Reportedly Anxious To Avoid A Repeat Of Infamous 'Bennifer' Split

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shocked everyone when they announced their second engagement – 19 years after they first called off their wedding. The “On the Floor” singer shared the news with her fans through the OnTheJLo newsletter. In the said email, Jennifer Lopez shared a clip...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Michelle Obama Shock: Barack Obama's Wife Acting Like 'Single Gal' While Working To Become Hollywood Queen Bee? Ex-FLOTUS Reportedly Rubbing Shoulders With Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Taylor Swift & Barbra Streisand

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama continue enjoying fame even after their time in the White House concluded on January 20, 2017. After their tenure as POTUS and FLOTUS ended, it was reported that the former first couple received a joint $65 million advance from Penguin Random House’s Crown Publishing Group for their respective memoirs.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
State
Nevada State
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
d1softballnews.com

Angelina Jolie hires assassin to kill her

It sounds like a story worthy of a Hollywood movie, but it is the purest of realities. And the protagonist of these events is Angelina Jolie, an actress who has given life to many characters throughout her career. It was in an interview with IMDb that Angelina Jolie made a very striking revelation about her personal life.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez shows off wedding dress for marriage to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married at a drive-through chapel in Las Vegas, the singer announced.“Bennifer” shared intimate clips of their outfits on JLo’s newsletter, On The JLo.This video shows Lopez wearing one of two dresses from her big day, which she said was “from an old movie.”“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez said.The couple were previously engaged in 2002, but called their wedding off in 2004, before rekindling their relationship in 2021.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jennifer Lopez marries Ben Affleck and changes her nameRyan Reynolds sends touching message to fan after open-heart surgeryStudents launch rocket 16,000ft into air in bid to reach space with reusable rocket
LAS VEGAS, NV
In Style

TBT: Bradley Cooper Said Renée Zellweger Was the Reason He "Loved Coming to Work" Every Day

Who: Screen Actors Guild Award-winning actor and Grammy-winning artist Bradley Cooper, 47, and two-time Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger, 53. How They Met: Cooper and Zellweger met while filming the supernatural thriller Case 39 in 2006. The movie didn't come out until three years later — shortly after Cooper's breakout success from The Hangover. Presumably the pair reconnected while making the press rounds, and began dating during Cooper's come-up.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Popculture

'American Idol' Alum Reveals She Is Homeless, Asks for Help

American Idol alum Mishavonna Henson is asking for fan's help amid a "life and death" situation. In a recently-created GoFundMe page, Henson, who competed on Season 8 of the singing competition, revealed that she is currently homeless and living out of her car and has been in and out of the emergency room several times this year.
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriage License#Wedding#People Magazine#The Los Angeles Times
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner ‘Not Happy’ Ben Affleck Let Their Son, 10, Drive Lamborghini

Ben Affleck, 49, got himself into an unfortunate situation when he let his 10-year-old son, Samuel, get behind the wheel of a Lamborghini at a dealership in Los Angeles on June 26. After Sam hopped into the front seat of the $225,000 luxury vehicle, which was running, he put it in reverse, causing it to roll back and hit a parked BMW. Now, a source close to Ben’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, 50, has revealed how she feels about the ordeal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tie the knot

A-listers Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the not in Las Vegas over the weekend. The couple confirmed their nuptials on Lopez's website and newsletter. In a post titled "We Did It," the newlywed called her wedding "the best night ever" and shared multiple photos and videos of herself and Affleck, both dressed in white, from their wedding night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheStreet

Las Vegas Leader Closes 3 Casinos, Plans Huge Expansion

In Las Vegas, it often seems like bigger is better. Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts Limited Report certainly seem to subscribe to that logic. The three biggest players on the Las Vegas strip seem to go for spectacle and grandeur in building properties that make normal hotels look tiny.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Reuters

Reuters

500K+
Followers
344K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy