3 monkeypox vaccine distribution centers open as cases climb in NYC

Monkeypox vaccines were distributed Sunday at the Bronx High School of Science and two other locations around the city.

In the Bronx, 1,400 people received the vaccine.

These vaccine sites were only open on Sunday due to the limited supply of doses.

The vaccines were geared towards those who are considered high risk.

News 12 was told that earlier in the week, 9,2000 vaccine appointments were made available. The appointments were booked in just seven minutes.

The vaccine sites were also held at Bushwick Education in Brooklyn and Aviation High School in Queens.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson said she was satisfied with the efforts but made it clear that a "one day" clinic is not enough.

"It's great, but what we still need in the Bronx is our own sexual health clinic," Gibson said. "We believe the Bronx is important to be prioritized for its own clinic, and it's really working with the health department on capacity, making sure the existing site has the space and the staffing to accommodate new services."

The struggle to get a vaccine was all too familiar for Matthew Cancel, who said was unable to get an appointment and then tested positive for monkeypox.

"I had swollen lymph nodes, I had a fever and a headache," Cancel said, who then went on to develop blisters. He added that getting tested turned out to be just as hard as the vaccine.

"New York, right now, is reporting about 500 positive cases, but it's way more than that. It's way more than that because people like me who wanted to get tested were not able to, didn't know where to get tested, and were told they were not accurate," he added. Cancel said he wants the city to improve education on the virus among both the medical community and the public.

"I was very upset. It was taking a toll on me mentally more than anything because I felt very alone, I felt very isolated, and like nowhere I was turning I was getting answers," Cancel recalled.

Cancel also urged the health department to expand access to all New Yorkers, regardless of sexual orientation.

As of Sunday night, the city's website said no more appointments were available.