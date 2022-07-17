ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Few Showers Today, Severe Potential Tuesday

By Joey Marino
MyStateline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough much of Saturday remained dry, a weak area of low pressure to our southeast will bring the chance for a few showers to round out the weekend. But in a similar fashion to Saturday, the nature of today’s rain will be widely scattered. In fact, it’s entirely...

www.mystateline.com

MyStateline.com

Brief drop in humidity mid-week

Temperatures Tuesday afternoon fell just shy of the 90 degree mark, but it felt more like the low to mid 90s as dew point temperatures climbed into the low 70s. The rise in moisture was the result of a gusty southwest wind for much of the afternoon; those wind speeds should slowly begin to subside through the late evening.
WISCONSIN STATE
MyStateline.com

A windy next few days

The heat returned to start the work week off and that is carrying into the next several days. Temperatures were able to make it up into the mid to upper 80s in most areas across the Stateline as of 2:30pm Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will continue to warm a few more degrees. Heat index values were in the 90s in most Stateline areas Tuesday afternoon. There are heat advisories located southwest and south of us but nothing here. Everyone still needs to be careful with the heat and humidity in full swing the majority of the week.
WISCONSIN STATE
MyStateline.com

The heat makes a return

We had a comfortable weekend overall, but that did not carry into our work week as temperatures reached the upper 80s in most areas across the Stateline Monday afternoon. Heat index readings were a few degrees warmer than actual air temperatures. There are heat advisories out across the great plains, so this is something to watch as the heat building up continues to spill across our area. Overnight Monday, temperatures will be a few degrees warmer compared to what we started our morning off with today, we’ll be in the upper 60s.
WISCONSIN STATE
State
Wisconsin State
MyStateline.com

Amid threats, security rises at meetings of public officials

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The meeting place? A secret. Agenda? Not public. Name tags? Take them off in public. Even one of the main social events — trivia night — would be at an undisclosed location. This was no meeting of spies or undercover law enforcement agents. Instead, these were the security protocols for a gathering this week in Madison, Wisconsin, of state election bureaucrats from around the U.S.
MADISON, WI
TMJ4 News

Safety features added this year at Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin State Fair officials say they've added several safety features for this year's event next month in suburban Milwaukee. The enhancements include modular vehicle barriers to direct pedestrian and vehicle traffic. Gate entrances have also been configured to improve better traffic flow as people enter and exit. They will separate those that have pre-purchased tickets from those that still need to buy them.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

1 dead in crash in Waukesha County

GENESEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The sheriff's department has confirmed there has been an accident that left an 84-year-old male dead in Waukesha County in Genesee. The crash happened in the area of Highway 59 and Rockwood Trail. Officials say that upon initial investigation, a pickup truck was headed west...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
iHeartRadio

This Is Wisconsin’s Signature Dish

Food is a very central part of the culture in certain regions, countries and states. The area one lives in and where their ancestors originated from often influences what food they like and dislike. Thus, food is a way to maintain one's cultural identity, as well as connect to those around you. Humans are special in that way: While most of the animal kingdom sees food as simply a matter of providing nutrients to the body, humans see food as much more than that.
WISCONSIN STATE
Travel + Leisure

10 Best Small Towns in Wisconsin for Serene Views, Charming Hotels, and Delicious Food

Wisconsin truly has everything, from epic natural wonders to dynamic cities to a thriving farm-to-table scene. But what sets this Midwestern destination apart is its bevy of delightful small towns sprinkled across the state. We've rounded up the best small towns in Wisconsin — all with a population under 15,000 — that offer something for every type of traveler.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

License suspended at local car dealership, WisDOT cites why

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The license at a local car dealership is suspended and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) confirmed why. The order was issued to Sorenson Motors by the Wisconsin Department of Administration’s Division of Hearings and Appeals. WisDOT authorities explained the order was issued after...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin counties with High COVID-19 levels jumps from 1 to 14

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of counties in Wisconsin experiencing high levels of COVID-19 community levels exploded in the past week, surging from just a single one last Friday to fourteen now. That latest figure nearly equals the of number counties that recorded high and medium activity last week combined (16).
WISCONSIN STATE
947jackfm.com

Two Wanted in Connection With Stealing a Car in Rib Mountain

RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people wanted in connection with stealing a car and other outstanding warrants, according to WAOW TV. Investigators say 27-year-old Eric Slocum and 40-year-old Crystal Taylor ripped off a 2018 Honda from the parking lot...
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Wisconsin Humane Society expects to see rescued Envigo beagles

You may have the opportunity to lend a helping paw to the Wisconsin Humane Society later this month. The organization has reached out to the Humane Society of the United States to help take in some of the approximately 4,000 beagles being released from a medical facility in Virginia. The United States Department of Justice is working with the Humane Society of the United States after Envigo, which bred the beagles for medical research, violated several federal regulations, according to multiple news outlets. Last week, a federal judge ordered the beagles to be released, but animal rescue agencies only have approximately 60 days to find the dogs new homes. The Humane Society of the United States is already calling this a “historic operation” as one of their most extensive rescue missions ever.
DOOR COUNTY, WI

