Few Showers Today, Severe Potential Tuesday

The heat returned to start the work week off and that is carrying into the next several days. Temperatures were able to make it up into the mid to upper 80s in most areas across the Stateline as of 2:30pm Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will continue to warm a few more degrees. Heat index values were in the 90s in most Stateline areas Tuesday afternoon. There are heat advisories located southwest and south of us but nothing here. Everyone still needs to be careful with the heat and humidity in full swing the majority of the week.

