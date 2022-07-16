ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana doctor who treated 10-year-old rape victim facing intense backlash

By Axios
Axios
Axios
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Indiana doctor who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim last month has endured vitriol and threats to her safety and career for her role in the case that drew the White House's attention. Driving the news: Dr. Caitlin Bernard's lawyer sent a cease-and-desist letter Friday to...

www.axios.com

Comments / 13

Mike Zeyn
1d ago

She needs to be under investigation. She ran to the press before informing authorities. From sources I have read this isn't the first time she performed under age abortions and failed to report the sex crimes

Reply(3)
5
Related
TODAY.com

Ohio man charged in rape of 10-year-old who traveled for abortion

In a case that’s garnered national attention, 27-year-old Gerson Fuentes has been charged with raping a 10-year-old girl in Ohio. The young victim reportedly had to travel from Ohio to Indiana for an abortion after it became illegal in the state following the reversal of Roe v. Wade.July 14, 2022.
OHIO STATE
Upworthy

1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class

Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
UVALDE, TX
Washington Examiner

Republicans let a 10-year-old rape victim get an abortion. Will Democrats deport the illegal migrant who raped her?

Over the past few weeks, the singularly sourced story of an Ohio 10-year-old who allegedly had to travel to Indiana to obtain an abortion metastasized into an official narrative promulgated by global media sources and even President Joe Biden himself. Now, the story, first alleged by Indianapolis OB-GYN Caitlin Bernard, has been partly corroborated.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MSNBC

The case for charging Trump with manslaughter

The next Jan. 6 committee hearing — a prime-time finale after seven previous hearings — is expected to focus even more intently on what was happening inside the White House during the insurrection. I will be listening for evidence of a crime that has gone largely undiscussed: manslaughter.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vox

A pregnancy turns deadly in an anti-abortion state. What happens next?

Even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, stripping Americans of their right to an abortion, the United States had an abysmally high maternal mortality rate, ranking last in a survey of 10 similarly wealthy countries. For doctors in states implementing restrictive abortion bans, the ruling is a crisis of care: In many cases, the only way to treat life-threatening conditions such as ectopic pregnancies is with medical or surgical termination. The fear among many physicians is that the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will make mortality rates creep even higher.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
CBS LA

2 former police officers charged with kidnapping woman while working illegally as bounty hunters

Two former police officers are scheduled to face a judge Wednesday on suspicion of kidnapping a woman while illegally working as bounty hunters.Rodger Jeffrey Corbett, 49, of Corona, and Kevin Andrew Pederson, 34, of Fullerton, were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on three felony counts each of kidnapping, false imprisonment by violence, menace, fraud or deceit, and an enhancement with firearm in the commission of a felony.An investigation was launched by the state Department of Insurance after social media video surfaced of the two men misidentified as undercover police officers, trying to find a person who missed court appearances. Investigators...
LOS ANGELES, CA
