3 people die in Interstate 94 crash in Moorhead

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE ____________ THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. _____________ NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: Mortgagor: Charles E Marx and Deanna R Marx, husband and wife and Steve E White and Jill D White, husband and wife Mortgagee: Wells Fargo Bank N.A. Dated: May 2, 2011 Recorded: May 10, 2011 Becker County Recorder Document No. 588146 Assigned To: Nationstar Mortgage LLC D/B/A Champion Mortgage Company Dated: August 10, 2017 Recorded: August 11, 2017 Becker County Recorder Document No. 644414 Assigned To: Mortgage Assets Management, LLC Dated: September 24, 2021 Recorded: October 1, 2021 Becker County Recorder Document No. 683838 Assigned To: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity but solely in its capacity as Owner Trustee for Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust AB2 Dated: June 8, 2022 Recorded: June 16, 2022 Becker County Recorder Document No. 690255 Transaction Agent: N/A Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: N/A Lender or Broker: Wells Fargo Bank N.A. Residential Mortgage Servicer: PHH Mortgage Corporation Mortgage Originator: Wells Fargo Bank N.A. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: A tract of land in Government Lot 5 (fractional SE 1/4 SW 1 /4) of Section 7, Township 138 North, Range 41 West of the Fifth P.M. in Becker County, Minnesota, described as follows: Beginning at a point (iron pipe) which bears South 86 degrees 04 minutes West 326.3 feet, North 16 degrees 04 minutes West 920 feet and North 13 degrees 06 minutes East 170. 0 feet from the South Quarter Corner of said Section 7; thence running North 13 degrees 06 minutes East 150.0 feet; thence South 88 degrees 55 minutes East 195.3 feet to an iron stake on the shore line of Fox Lake; thence South 27 degrees 06 minutes West 160.0 feet along the shore of Fox Lake to an iron stake; thence West 156.0 feet to the point of beginning and there terminating. ALSO HEREBY CONVEYED are riparian rights for the above described tract along its shore line of Fox Lake; the above described tract is subject to the rights of the public in the road as the same is now located over and across the same and subject to a reservation of the right of ingress and egress over any portion of the above described tract which lies westerly of the public road. This is Abstract Property. TAX PARCEL NO.: 190109000 ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 14213 W Lake Sallie Dr Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Becker ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $381,750.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $354,842.69 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 8, 2022, 01:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: Lobby of Law Enforcement Center, 925 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes, MN to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 1 Year from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is September 8, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: July 13, 2022 Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity but solely in its capacity as Owner Trustee for Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust AB2, Assignee of Mortgagee By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C. Attorneys for: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity but solely in its capacity as Owner Trustee for Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust AB2, Assignee of Mortgagee 101 Fifth Street East, Suite 2626 St. Paul, MN 55101 801-355-2886 651-228-1753 (fax) THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. MN11324 (July 17, 24 & 31; Aug.7, 14 & 21, 2022) 82356.

BECKER COUNTY, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO