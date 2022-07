Westover and Emily Upjohn, the market leaders for this weekend's King George at Ascot, head 27 entries for the Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster on September 10. Ralph Beckett's Westover shot to the head of the betting for the final Classic of the season when he was a fast-finishing third in the Derby at Epsom and that position was strengthened when waltzing away with the Irish equivalent.

