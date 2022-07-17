FLAMES SNUFFED IN SHED FIRE IN PALMERTON

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Firefighters battled flames and the heat at a business in Monroe County Wednesday night. The fire sparked at Shop at Home Cabinets along King Street in East Stroudsburg just before 7:30 p.m. Crews had to cut holes in the roof of the building to stop...
Police in Lehigh County were called Wednesday for a man in cardiac arrest with a snake wrapped around his neck and shot the snake dead, according to a news release. Upper Macungie Township police say in the release they responded to the call about 2:10 p.m. at a home in the 1400 block of Church Street in Fogelsville.
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Crews in the Poconos fought a fire at a fuel supplier Wednesday. The fire broke out at Tolino's Fuel Service on King Street, according to a Facebook post by the Stroudsburg Fire Department. King Street is closed, and the fire department is asking people to stay...
PALMER TWP., Pa. - A crash closed part of Route 22 in Northampton County for about an hour early Thursday morning. One vehicle was involved in the wreck around 4:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes just before the 25th Street/Route 248 exit in Palmer Township, said emergency dispatchers. Two people...
N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Fire destroyed a pole barn near a home in Lehigh County. Video from a 69 News viewer shows flames engulfing the barn in the 4000 block of Buck Run in North Whitehall Township, and what sounds and looks like fireworks going off sporadically. The fire...
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday evening in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County. The crash happened on South Church Street between Chestnut and Bridge streets, according to a Twitter post by township police. The Lehigh County coroner's office said the man was...
GLENDON, Pa. - A tractor-trailer fire caused a traffic headache during the Wednesday morning commute in Northampton County. The big rig caught fire around 3:45 a.m. on Interstate 78 eastbound, near Easton, according to emergency dispatchers. Fire tore through the truck, which was carrying Halloween candy, state police said. I-78...
STROUD TWP., Pa. - Police in the Poconos say a man suffered a medical emergency, causing him to crash his vehicle into a parked car Tuesday. Mark Langston Williams, 53, from Pocono Township, died after the crash at the 200 block of Cranberry Road in Stroud Township, according to a news release from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department.
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Northampton County coroner has identified a man whose body was found near a trail in Bethlehem over the weekend. Emmanuel Jose Santiago, 38, of Bethlehem, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release by the coroner's office. The coroner’s office was called to...
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Monroe County Coroner confirms a body was found under a bridge in Stroudsburg overnight. According to officials, a man’s body was found face down in the water under the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Stroudsburg Borough on Main Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Once arriving at the scene investigators recovered the […]
A woman that had been reported missing from Minersville was found dead on Wednesday afternoon. According to Minersville Police, Linda Polachek, 59, of Minersville had been reported missing after she was last seen Saturday morning when she left her residence to walk to the Rite Aid at the Kings Village Plaza.
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are asking for the public's help as they investigate a hit-and-run-crash. Lower Saucon Township police say a truck was traveling on Redington Road towards Lower Saucon Road when it tore down numerous Verizon wires. The driver left the scene, township police...
A crash and fire early Tuesday morning off Route 33 South in Bushkill Township had a lane still closed about two and a half hours later, authorities say. The wreck was reported at 5:33 a.m., a Northampton County supervisor told lehighvalleylive.com. A vehicle went off the highway near mile marker...
PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. - A 41-year-old Monroe County man died after a crash in Northampton County early Tuesday morning. Peter Delanoy, from Monroe County, was pronounced dead after the crash on Route 33 in Plainfield Township, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police. Delanoy was driving a Lincoln...
A tan German shepherd was found tortured and mutilated behind a warehouse in the Lehigh Valley, and police are now looking for the suspect(s) responsible. The gruesome discovery was made by local residents at the edge of a corn field behind a warehouse on the 800 block of Willowbrook Road in Catasauqua around 1:10 p.m. Saturday, July 16, Lehigh Valley Humane Society Police Officer David Saltzer said.
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Officials in Clearfield County say water damage and heavy rains led to the partial collapse of the former home of the Lawrence Township police department Monday morning. Responding crews say the drains on the roof of the building were plugged, and the weight of...
