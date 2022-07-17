ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rossiter, PA

DISPUTE LEADS TO CHARGES AGAINST TWO MEN

By Hometown1
u92radio.com
 4 days ago

State police say two people have been charged with harassment after a...

www.u92radio.com

Comments / 1

u92radio.com

POLICE REPORTS: ASSAULT AND HARASSMENT, DRUG BUST

Police have charged a McKeesport man with simple assault and harassment for an incident last Thursday along Wayne Avenue. Indiana Borough Police say that they were called out to the 900 block of Wayne Avenue for a reported domestic disturbance. During the investigation, police found a woman was visibly injured. David Mains, Sr. was taken into custody at that point and transported to the Indiana County Jail for an arraignment hearing before Judge Christopher Welch.
INDIANA, PA
u92radio.com

MAN INVOLVED IN PHILLY TO INDIANA DRUG RING SENTENCED TO 8 YEARS IN PRISON

A former Indiana man was sentenced to serve time in federal prison and probation after that for drug and money laundering related crimes. On Wednesday, Senior U.S. Judge Kim Gibson ordered Ahmed “Med” Doumbia to serve 97 months in federal prison and four years of probation at a sentencing hearing in the federal court in Johnstown. According to U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung in a news release, Doumbia conspired with others to distribute meth, fentanyl, and crack cocaine between July of 2018 and May of 2020, and for laundering money during that same time period. The case was the result of an investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, which is headed by the FBI and included members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Homeland Security, ATF, State Police and Indiana Borough Police.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Respond to Multiple Burglaries in Area

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police recently responded to multiple incidents of burglary. Police in Punxsutawney have released the details of a burglary that occurred on Monday, July 18, in Burnside Township, Clearfield County. Police say unknown actor(s) attempted to gain entry into a residential property located...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
u92radio.com

CHARGES FILED IN MARCH SHOOTING IN INDIANA BOROUGH

Charges have been filed against a man who allegedly fired a gun that hit an apartment building in an incident on March 31st of this year. Police say that 21-year-old Joseph Plivelic Jr. of Indiana was engaged in an argument with several people in the 500 block of Philadelphia Street. He then went into a vehicle in the “00” block of North Taylor Avenue, and then fired a gun, hitting an apartment building along Philadelphia Street. Plivelic is charged with discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief along with a borough code violation.
INDIANA, PA
Rossiter, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Make Multiple DUI Arrests

Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 Subaru WRX/STI for a summary traffic violation around 2:05 a.m. on Sunday, July 17, near Reynoldsville Sykesville Road and Shinbone Road, in Winslow Township, Jefferson County. Upon further investigation, the arrestee was found...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man charged with slapping child, hitting woman

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was charged after a woman said he hit her and a two-year-old child. Trey Greene, 23, was arrested on Friday, July 15 after he had an argument with the woman at a home along Beech Avenue, according to Altoona police. An older child in the home told police Greene slapped the two-year-old toddler twice prior to the argument for not lying down.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Couple accused of stealing nearly $1M from stepmother

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Newry couple has been arrested after being accused of taking nearly $1,000,000 from their stepmother and also selling her home right out from underneath her. David Dickman, 45, and Melissa Dickman, 44, are facing multiple felony charges including theft and endangering the welfare of a dependent after being accused […]
NEWRY, PA
WTAJ

Duo busted with bundles of heroin in Altoona, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon duo was busted with bundles of heroin in Altoona just days after the alleged supplier for one of them was arrested. Altoona police arrested 24-year-old Noah Hess and 22-year-old Mackenzie Chaney after both came into the city June 10, reportedly to deal heroin with an informant. According to police, […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Police investigate gun reported stolen from Brockway business

BROCKWAY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after a gun was reported stolen from a Brockway business in Snyder Township. Police were called to Preston Dairy Equipment on Route 28 after a handgun was discovered missing from an office drawer. It’s reported that an unknown white male entered the business July 17 between 6 […]
BROCKWAY, PA
wesb.com

Reports of Fake $100 Bills Circulating in Elk County

There are reports of fake $100 bills circulating in the region. St. Marys Police are reporting of incidents of fake $100 bills labeled “For Motion Picture Purposes” at several locations in Elk County. Businesses are advised to be on the lookout for such bills. If you are offered...
ELK COUNTY, PA
u92radio.com

TWO HIT AND RUN CRASHES INVESTIGATED BY INDIANA POLICE

Indiana Borough Police are investigating two hit-and-run crashes that happened over the last two days. Police say the first crash happened between 8:00 PM on Sunday, July 17th and 8:47 PM the next day. The crash was reported in a parking area in the 700 block of Gompers Avenue. The suspect vehicle in this incident is unknown, but it left a white paint transfer.
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

Man arrested after 6-hour police standoff in Emporium

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police arrested a 39-year-old man following a lengthy standoff Sunday. On July 17 from 10 a.m. to 7:43 p.m., police were stationed at the 400 block of W Allegany Avenue in Emporium Borough, according to a release from state police in Emporium. It began after a report of […]
EMPORIUM, PA
WTAJ

U-Haul crash leads to DUI arrest for Altoona man, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after reportedly crashing a U-Haul into another car, fleeing, and being found with open cans of Mike’s Hard alcoholic beverages. According to Altoona Police, they were called about a man in a U-Haul hitting the back of someone’s car and then fleeing the scene just […]
ALTOONA, PA
u92radio.com

DETAILS ON TWO ACCIDENTS RELEASED BY STATE POLICE

State police have released information on a few accidents in Armstrong County. One of those accidents involved an Indiana County person. Troopers say the crash happened on July 12th at the intersection of Routes 422 and 210 in Plumcreek Township. Cars driven by 20-year-old Carlos Campos-Chavez of Washington DC and 45-year-old Tiffany Bacha of Indiana approached the intersection, but Bacha’s car was rear-ended by Campos-Chavez’s car. Both vehicles were disabled. Both drivers and two passengers in his vehicle had suspected injuries. Campos-Chavez refused treatment while Bacha and two others in his car were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One arrested after weekend stabbing in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested after a number of witnesses told police he stabbed another man over the weekend in the city. Police arrested 39-year-old Gordon Perry after they were called to a stabbing on the 1800 block of Pleasant Valley Blvd. at around 5 a.m. July 17. When police arrived, […]
ALTOONA, PA
u92radio.com

FALSE IDENTIFICATION SCAM REPORTED IN INDIANA BOROUGH

In addition to the scams reported by state police earlier today, Indiana Borough Police report a separate scam that deals with someone falsely representing themselves to solicit money from residents. Officers say a man identifying himself as “Lieutenant Eric Slovinsky” is calling residents requesting them to report to the police...
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

‘It’s not us:’ Police warn of ‘fake trooper’ scam

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are warning residents of a “fake trooper” scam that has been going around the area. Troopers said that people are being called by scammers who make it look like they’re calling from a PSP station. They then use the name of a trooper from that station to […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

