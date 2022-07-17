ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

VCSO 2023 BUDGET PROPOSAL

WTHI
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The money was what we needed to do..." Vigo Co. Sheriff's...

www.wthitv.com

WTHI

Vigo County Board of Health third quarter meeting recap

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. - The Vigo County Board of Health had its third quarter meeting on Wednesday. Current Covid-19 numbers were one of the topics discussed. In Indiana, Covid-19 numbers are up, and the same can be said right here in Vigo County. Vigo County Health Commissioner Darren Brucken, says...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Knox County Board of Commissioners Seeking Proposals for 'ARPA' Funds

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) The Knox County Board of Commissioners is seeking proposals from local people, businesses and other entities for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Knox County was originally awarded seven million in funds, but four-million is being use in the Knox County Jail Expansion Project. Proposals can...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Knox County officials say no to military recycling facility expansion

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The expansion of a military recycling facility in Knox County will not go as planned. The Knox County Board of Zoning Appeals denied Metallum's application. End-of-life military vehicles are taken apart to be used again. The company wanted to store vehicles outside. Several community members...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Community says no to a Military Recycling Center

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Knox County Board of Zoning Appeals struck down a request from Metallum Recycling LLC for a military vehicle recycling facility on Tuesday. This decision comes after heavy opposition against the recycling facility by area residents in the Palmyra Township. Metallum owns property on Mt. Zion Rd. in Vincennes and it’s […]
VINCENNES, IN
Inside Indiana Business

AT&T planning broadband projects for nine counties

Indiana and AT&T are collaborating to bring a fiber network to more than 6,000 homes, businesses and farms throughout the state. The $13 million project, which is contingent on a final contract between the state and AT&T, would bring high-speed broadband to portions of nine counties. AT&T would build fiber...
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Construction timeline at 13th St. Bridge over Lost Creek extended

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County Commissioners approved a change order on Tuesday to extend construction on the 13th street bridge over Lost Creek until the end of the year. The changes, which were requested by Vigo County engineer Larry Robbins, will cost just over additional $225,000 on top of the $1.5 million for […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Culver’s fairground location takes another step forward

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The plan to build a new Culver’s location at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds in Terre Haute will move forward after getting the green light from Vigo County Commissioners. During the commissioners’ meeting Tuesday, the favorable recommendation from the Vigo County Area Planning Commission for the plan was put to a […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Knox County Fair Starts on Monday

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) It's hot outside. That means it's fair season. The Knox County Fair kicked started on Monday and will run through Saturday. The fair is said to be one of the oldest in the country, starting in 1809. Not only can you expect to see carnival rides and...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

ISU picks up over $20 million in donations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University has exceeded its fundraising goals. For the 2022 fiscal year, the university raised more than $21.5 million. It's the second consecutive year ISU has raised that amount in donations. Of the money, $15.5 million came from Indiana residents. The money raised will...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Online form helps City of Vincennes make repairs around town

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Vincennes wants residents to know that there is a website where you can report issues around town. The website, Let's Fix It Vincennes, was started a year ago. There have been around 50 new reports in the last day. The idea behind it...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Indiana American Water announces temporary treatment change

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana American Water has announced a temporary change to its water treatment process. The company notified customers that it's switching treatment to a form of chlorine known as “free chlorine,” which the company says does not contain ammonia. Indiana American Water says it is a stronger disinfectant is often used in conjunction with flushing water mains and fire hydrants.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

United Way program helps kids and teens learn how to handle their money

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Schools will see a significant boost in financial literacy programs. The United Way's Financial Management Council is awarding $67,000 of grant money to the school district. That money will go to a program teaching teens important financial literacy skills. The council believes that...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Identifying a Good Samaritan

'There's a small window that you can be a Good Samaritan,' - how to tell the difference between a shooter and a hero. How can law enforcement tell the difference between a Good Samaritan and the shooter in a chaotic situation? News 10 sits down with Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local gas stations sit 90 cents below state average

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – Gas prices are slowly on the decline, but that’s not stopping drivers from traveling to find the best deal. Illinois resident Rob Bothwell said that he’s willing to travel long distances to fill up his tank. On Monday, his travels led him to Clark County logging just over 50 miles […]
CLARK COUNTY, IL
WTHI

Police investigate burglary at local country club

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Washington Police Department is looking for more information after a burglary. Police say it happened on Monday night at the Washington Country Club. Police are still reviewing the security video. The department says a golf bag was among the items stolen. It belongs to Roy...
WASHINGTON, IN

