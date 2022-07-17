VCSO 2023 BUDGET PROPOSAL

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - New changes could be coming to a busy Vigo County intersection. But these newly proposed changes are not sitting well with many residents. "I don't see a way that this doesn't add to more accidents and more confusion," Crystal Giordano, one local resident said. Crystal...
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. - The Vigo County Board of Health had its third quarter meeting on Wednesday. Current Covid-19 numbers were one of the topics discussed. In Indiana, Covid-19 numbers are up, and the same can be said right here in Vigo County. Vigo County Health Commissioner Darren Brucken, says...
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) The Knox County Board of Commissioners is seeking proposals from local people, businesses and other entities for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Knox County was originally awarded seven million in funds, but four-million is being use in the Knox County Jail Expansion Project. Proposals can...
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The expansion of a military recycling facility in Knox County will not go as planned. The Knox County Board of Zoning Appeals denied Metallum's application. End-of-life military vehicles are taken apart to be used again. The company wanted to store vehicles outside. Several community members...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has received information on a second business that may be moving into the former KMart building in southern Vigo County. We talked with the Vigo County Area Planning Office. A representative there told us Rural King has applied for signs at this location.
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for July 11, 2022 thru July 15, 2022. Buck’s Marathon, 4495 Erie Canal Rd. (2 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles. Observed donut holes being sold past the appropriate date.
Indiana and AT&T are collaborating to bring a fiber network to more than 6,000 homes, businesses and farms throughout the state. The $13 million project, which is contingent on a final contract between the state and AT&T, would bring high-speed broadband to portions of nine counties. AT&T would build fiber...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County Commissioners approved a change order on Tuesday to extend construction on the 13th street bridge over Lost Creek until the end of the year. The changes, which were requested by Vigo County engineer Larry Robbins, will cost just over additional $225,000 on top of the $1.5 million for […]
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The plan to build a new Culver’s location at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds in Terre Haute will move forward after getting the green light from Vigo County Commissioners. During the commissioners’ meeting Tuesday, the favorable recommendation from the Vigo County Area Planning Commission for the plan was put to a […]
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) It's hot outside. That means it's fair season. The Knox County Fair kicked started on Monday and will run through Saturday. The fair is said to be one of the oldest in the country, starting in 1809. Not only can you expect to see carnival rides and...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University has exceeded its fundraising goals. For the 2022 fiscal year, the university raised more than $21.5 million. It's the second consecutive year ISU has raised that amount in donations. Of the money, $15.5 million came from Indiana residents. The money raised will...
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Vincennes wants residents to know that there is a website where you can report issues around town. The website, Let's Fix It Vincennes, was started a year ago. There have been around 50 new reports in the last day. The idea behind it...
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Over 600,000 gallons of water, 15 crews, and one excavator later -- the massive Saturday morning brush fire is finally dying down. However, it put quite a dent in the county's budget. "The trucks are continually running and the guys have been out here...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana American Water has announced a temporary change to its water treatment process. The company notified customers that it's switching treatment to a form of chlorine known as “free chlorine,” which the company says does not contain ammonia. Indiana American Water says it is a stronger disinfectant is often used in conjunction with flushing water mains and fire hydrants.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A bridge replacement project on north 13th Street will cost more than originally thought. Abutments on both ends of the bridge need to be upgraded. That's so it can hold the steel that will be used for the bridge. The project will cost an additional...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Schools will see a significant boost in financial literacy programs. The United Way's Financial Management Council is awarding $67,000 of grant money to the school district. That money will go to a program teaching teens important financial literacy skills. The council believes that...
'There's a small window that you can be a Good Samaritan,' - how to tell the difference between a shooter and a hero. How can law enforcement tell the difference between a Good Samaritan and the shooter in a chaotic situation? News 10 sits down with Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom.
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – Gas prices are slowly on the decline, but that’s not stopping drivers from traveling to find the best deal. Illinois resident Rob Bothwell said that he’s willing to travel long distances to fill up his tank. On Monday, his travels led him to Clark County logging just over 50 miles […]
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Washington Police Department is looking for more information after a burglary. Police say it happened on Monday night at the Washington Country Club. Police are still reviewing the security video. The department says a golf bag was among the items stolen. It belongs to Roy...
