Europe battles wildfires in intense heat

By Story by Reuters
 2 days ago
Authorities across southern Europe battled on Sunday to control huge wildfires in countries including Spain, Greece and France, with hundreds of deaths blamed on soaring temperatures that scientists say are consistent with climate...

AFP

France braces for record temperatures

France was bracing Monday for the peak of the heatwave gripping the country, with crushing temperatures expected from the Mediterranean as far up as Brittany in the northwest. "In certain zones in the southwest, it will be an apocalypse of heat," forecaster Francois Gourand of Meteo-France told AFP. Temperatures across France are expected to be over 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) but between 38 and 40 degrees in the western half of the country.
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Photos From Europe's Deadly Heat Wave

The U.K.'s heat wave continued to disrupt travel for a third day on Wednesday even as temperatures began to come down. London is expected to reach a high of 79 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday, but the main train line from London to Edinburgh remains closed until noon due to heat-damaged power lines and signaling equipment.
ENVIRONMENT
Los Angeles Times

Blaze hits Athens as fires ease elsewhere in southern Europe

PALINI, Greece — Nearly 500 firefighters struggled to contain a large wildfire that threatened hillside suburbs outside Athens for a second day Wednesday, after hundreds of residents were evacuated overnight. Fires continued to burn across Southern Europe, but authorities in France, Spain and Portugal all reported improved conditions with...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘Wet bulb’ warning as ‘dangerous and record-breaking heat’ to hit millions in US this week

Over 30 million people are under heat advisories or warnings as extremely high temperatures continue their spread over the southern and central US this week. The National Weather Service says that heat this week will be “well-above normal”, with the potential to break local records. Temperatures around 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) are possible near Dallas, Texas on Monday — with highs above 100F (38C) stretching all the way north into Montana.
MINNESOTA STATE
UPI News

Deadly heat wave kills hundreds, buckles runway in Europe

July 18 (UPI) -- A deadly heat wave has killed hundreds in Europe and buckled a runway at a British airport. In Spain, authorities on Monday attributed 510 deaths to the prolonged heat wave, which has produced highs of up to 113 degrees Fahrenheit in recent days. Efforts to contain...
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Europe broils in heat wave that fuels fires in France, Spain

LA TESTE-DE-BUCH, France (AP) — A heat wave broiling Europe spilled northward Monday to Britain and fueled ferocious wildfires in Spain and France, which evacuated thousands of people and scrambled water-bombing planes and firefighters to battle flames in tinder-dry forests. Two people were killed in the blazes in Spain that its prime minister linked to global warming, saying, “Climate change kills.” That toll comes on top of the hundreds of heat-related deaths reported in the Iberian peninsula, as high temperatures have gripped the continent in recent days and triggered wildfires from Portugal to the Balkans. Some areas, including northern Italy, are also experiencing extended droughts. Climate change makes such life-threatening extremes less of a rarity — and heat waves have come even to places like Britain, which braced for possible record-breaking temperatures. The hot weather in the U.K. was expected to be so severe this week that train operators warned it could warp the rails and some schools set up wading pools to help children cool off.
ENVIRONMENT
International Business Times

Wildfire Rages Near Athens As Britain Faces Aftermath Of Hottest Day

A wildfire fuelled by gale-force winds raged in mountains near Athens on Wednesday, forcing hundreds including hospital patients to evacuate, as Britain counted the cost of its hottest ever day. Wildfires have ravaged Europe this month, breaking out in Greece, France, Spain, Turkey, Italy and Portugal and fuelled by increasingly...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Government to hold emergency Cobra meeting over extreme heatwave

Ministers will hold an emergency Cobra meeting on Saturday after meteorologists warned of record high temperatures in England that could put lives at risk.Cabinet Office minister Kit Malthouse is to chair a meeting of the Government’s Cobra civil contingencies committee to discuss the escalating heatwave, a Government spokesman said.It will be the second Cobra meeting Mr Malthouse has led on the issue.Meteorologists have given an 80% chance of the mercury topping the UK’s record temperature of 38.7C set in Cambridge in 2019, with the current heatwave set to peak on Tuesday.Temperatures will climb over the weekend, and the Met Office...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Brutally hot weather melts runway in U.K. as heat wave rages on in Europe

The deadly heat wave that has been roasting Europe is reaching historic levels across Britain, with schools and transportation services alike disrupted by the surging temps. All-time record highs were broken in the United Kingdom Monday, and AccuWeather forecasters say more are in jeopardy as an intense and deadly heat wave that had already smashed records in much of Europe since last week nears its peak.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

In pictures: Western Europe swelters in heatwave

Much of Western Europe has been facing sweltering weather, with extreme heat warnings issued and record temperatures tumbling. This is how the continent looked as people struggled to keep cool. UK. The UK saw its hottest day ever on Tuesday, with temperatures passing 40C for the first time. This photo...
ENVIRONMENT
Salon

Historic heat: Over 1,000 dead as record-breaking heatwave scorches Europe

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Record-breaking heat has killed over 1,000 people in Western Europe over the past week, while firefighters battle to contain blazes scorching swathes of three countries amid a worsening climate emergency, officials said this weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

