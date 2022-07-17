Last inmate recaptured after 6 escape from Louisiana juvenile correction center

A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed Tuesday the deaths of three incarcerated men in the corrections system over the last week. The most recent confirmed death occurred last Sunday when Brian Stephen Pate, 48, an incarcerated man serving a 30-year sentence for burglary and rape committed in Walker County, was pronounced deceased at St. Clair Correctional Facility by medical staff at the facility, according to ADOC.

3 DAYS AGO