Last inmate recaptured after 6 escape from Louisiana juvenile correction center
A 17-year-old who escaped with five other inmates from the Bridge City Center for Youth in Louisiana on Sunday is back in custody, officials...www.cnn.com
A 17-year-old who escaped with five other inmates from the Bridge City Center for Youth in Louisiana on Sunday is back in custody, officials...www.cnn.com
What's going on in that juvenile facility, that makes them so desperate to escape? Has anyone seen the movie "sleepers" with Kevin bacon?
He's 18 and no longer a juvenile so release his photo so the citizens in that area can recognize the escapee
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 13