Last inmate recaptured after 6 escape from Louisiana juvenile correction center

By Melissa Alonso, Michelle Watson
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
A 17-year-old who escaped with five other inmates from the Bridge City Center for Youth in Louisiana on Sunday is back in custody, officials...

Carol Kay
4d ago

What's going on in that juvenile facility, that makes them so desperate to escape? Has anyone seen the movie "sleepers" with Kevin bacon?

Thomas Daywalt
4d ago

He's 18 and no longer a juvenile so release his photo so the citizens in that area can recognize the escapee

MyArkLaMiss

FBI finds missing teen with kidnapper in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (WDTN) – The Cincinnati and El Paso FBI rescued an Ohio teen on Monday after she was found with her kidnapper at a Texas bus station. According to a release by the El Paso FBI, FBI El Paso and Cincinnati Field Offices found the 15-year-old girl and her kidnapper, Roman Nguyen at […]
EL PASO, TX
wxxv25.com

Arrested for felony charge of motor vehicle-felony taking

On Tuesday, July 19th, Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrest of 42-year-old Daniel Copping of New Orleans on one felony charge of motor vehicle-felony taking. According to Sheriff Peterson, Copping’s arrest stemmed from an investigation of a report filed of a stolen vehicle. Copping was employed as a driver’s assistant for SureLogix out of Louisiana and upon stopping to fuel up in Harrison County, Copping stole the vehicle.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
alreporter.com

Three incarcerated individuals dead in Alabama prisons last week

A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed Tuesday the deaths of three incarcerated men in the corrections system over the last week. The most recent confirmed death occurred last Sunday when Brian Stephen Pate, 48, an incarcerated man serving a 30-year sentence for burglary and rape committed in Walker County, was pronounced deceased at St. Clair Correctional Facility by medical staff at the facility, according to ADOC.
thesource.com

B.G.’s Petition for Early Release From Prison Denied

B.G. has once again been denied an early release from prison. VladTV notes U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan of New Orleans denied the handwritten letter for a compassionate release. B.G.’s letter was supported by Birdman and more. In his letter, B.G. attempted to suggest COVID-19 as a reason for his release.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
