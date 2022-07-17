ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman climbs out of police car on I-485 while being taken to jail, Pineville police say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
PINEVILLE, N.C. — A woman was seriously hurt while being transported by officers to the Mecklenburg County jail after her arrest early Sunday morning, Pineville police say.

Police said they responded to Willow Ridge Apartments around 12:25 a.m. for a domestic disturbance call where they found Morgan Elizabeth Lucil Johnson, 27, who they say appeared to be intoxicated.

Johnson assaulted her boyfriend in front of officers and resisted arrest, but was eventually handcuffed and taken away from the scene.

Police said Johnson was held in the Pineville Police Department’s holding cell while officers got the arrest paperwork together.

Officers said that while being transported to the Mecklenburg County jail, Johnson was able to get one hand out of her handcuff and slide the back window of the police car down, creating a small opening. The officer driving immediately slowed down to stop the car, but Johnson was able to get out of the car through the opening while the car was still moving on I-485 Inner near exit 67.

The Pineville police immediately called for medical assistance and began treating Johnson.

Johnson was then transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the officer transporting Johnson was emotionally affected by the incident and is receiving outside help for their wellbeing.

In a release, officers said they send their deepest thoughts and prayers to Johnson and family, and added that the incident is being thoroughly investigated.

The Pineville Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division and the North Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating, and police said the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will be involved if needed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 14

Mary Skinner
4d ago

I guess the will need to keep the window locks on from now on . Of course, people will complain of Police Brutality, saying prisoners are not getting fresh air.

Reply(3)
3
Barbara Berry
4d ago

Sounds to me like this woman brought all this on herself.

Reply(2)
22
TruthTeller
4d ago

A totally misleading headline. The headline makes the reader believe it's the officers fault!

Reply
4
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

