The blockchain could be borrowing gains from leader Ethereum. FTM is a buy at the low prices as the price turns bullish. There is no better time to invest in Fantom FTM/USD tokens than now. That emanates from the fact that FTM has left a trail of $0.28, which is its bottom price. Of course, there is a long way to go as FTM trades a shell of itself from its all-time high.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO