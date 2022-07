Make-A-Wish North Texas announced on Monday that its new president and chief executive officer is Kim Elenez, according to a news release. Elenez has combined her experience to help nonprofits, communities, and businesses develop for over 20 years. As the first chief marketing officer of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC), she created its first-ever comprehensive development marketing plan, which assisted in raising more than $600 million annually.

