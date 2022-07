The Crookston board of Parks and Recreations met on Monday afternoon inside the City Hall Conference Room. After the Call to Order, the board began the meeting by approving the minutes from their last meeting on June 20, where Mayor Dale Stainbrook asked if they had replaced the porta potties in the parks, in which Crookston Park and Rec Director Jake Solberg reported that they had replaced them with six new ones from M&K Porta Potties in Grand Forks and have them cleaned regularly until the end of September.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO