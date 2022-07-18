Legion baseball: Post 39 wins, advances to Area 1 championship

The Pitt County Post 39 Legion baseball team advanced to the Area 1 championship with a 4-3 win over Wayne County Post 11 on Saturday, taking the best-of-five American Legion playoff series in five games.

The clinching victory came in the second game of a doubleheader after Post 11 forced a decisive Game 5 with a 7-6, comeback win in the first game on Saturday to extend the series. Post 39 had a two-game lead in the series after Wednesday, but couldn’t close out Post 11 until three days later due to rainouts and consecutive losses.

Post 39 advanced to play Fuquay-Varina in the Area 1 championship on Monday.

Pitt County had to mount a comeback of its own in Game 5 after losing in walk-off fashion in the previous game. The 39ers scored two runs in the third to tie the score at 2-2, then added two more runs in the fifth inning to take the lead for good.

The two runs in the fifth came from a two-run double by Shawn Gerard on a full count that gave his team a 4-2 lead. Those runs proved crucial as Post 11 scored one in the top of the sixth.

Post 11, riding the high of a walk-off two-run home run moments earlier, began Game 5 in a similar fashion. Lane McLean hit a solo home run in the first to take a 1-0 lead. McLean later pushed the Post 11 lead to 2-0 when he stole home in the third.

But the 39ers had some life and began to chip away with a two-run third inning. A Cam Greenway single knocked in the first run, and a Grayson Myrick sacrifice fly tied the score at 2-2.

Dylan Harris earned the win for Post 39. He allowed five hits and three runs over 5.1 innings. Harris struck out six and walked four. Ryan Smith covered the final 1.2 innings and allowed just one hit.

Post 39 was one out away from ending the series in Game 4. Post 11 shortstop Joshua Albert hit a double to the wall in right-center field to give his team a runner in scoring position with one out. Albert’s blast to the wall ended Ryan Smith’s outing.

Myrick entered to pitch and got the second out with a popout to second. But Myrick couldn’t finish off Drew Spencer, who battled with two strikes to hit a two-out, two-run walkoff home run in the bottom of the seventh for a 7-6 comeback win which forced a decisive Game 5.

Post 39 had scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh with Andrew Wallen’s RBI triple down the right-field line. His triple scored Cole Watkins, who reached on a one-out walk.