Blaine County, OK

'It's going to get ugly': National Guard helps battle large wildfire in northwest Oklahoma

By Jessie Christopher Smith, Oklahoman
 2 days ago

A massive wildfire in Blaine County has burned more than 8,000 acres since Thursday, drawing hundreds of volunteers from neighboring counties and air support from the state's National Guard to lend assistance.

A task force of local and state agency responders spent two days battling the blaze, which broke out between the towns of Hitchcock and Southard, about 60 miles northwest of Oklahoma City, around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. But triple-digit temperatures and dry conditions impeded progress in suppressing the flames, and by late Saturday afternoon the fire was still not under control.

"The terrain is very, very rough, with a lot of canyons and a lot of cedar trees," Blaine County Emergency Management Director Jim Shelton said. "It's going to get ugly with the way the wind's picking up, and then we're going to have a wind shift (Sunday), but hopefully we can hold it where we've got it and get this thing knocked down."

Smell smoke?Follow Oklahoma fire and smoke maps here

Saturday morning, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced on social media he had approved requests from Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur to activate the state's National Guard in assisting with the grass fire.

Guardsmen "will provide air support to firefighters on the ground dealing with excessive heat from the blaze," Stitt said. "Preserving homes and businesses is also a top priority."

Lt. Col. Geoffrey J. Legler, public affairs officer for the Oklahoma National Guard, confirmed that Black Hawk and Lakota helicopters, outfitted with bucket systems, were deployed Saturday to help fight the fire from above.

Numerous firefighters, mostly volunteers, mounted a coordinated response to the blaze, including the Okeene Fire Department near Watonga, and the surrounding Major, Alfalfa, Custer, Dewey and Woods counties, among others. Officers with Oklahoma Forestry Services and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol also have assisted with mapping and aerial supervision.

Despite the manpower, fire officials believe it will take several more days, if not a week, to effectively suppress the fire.

"A lot of the fire's been inaccessible because it's down in canyons that we can't get trucks down," said Brandon Case, director of Emergency Management Services for Major County. "We have to wait until it comes out to us to try to hold it. The problem is, there's so many cedars in the area, it's just boiling with cedars, and then it throws a fireball out there and it takes back off on us."

Meteorologists say the weather won't be improving any time soon. There is little chance of rain in the forecast for northwestern Oklahoma.

"It's going to remain very, very hot for that area," said Vivek Mahale, a forecaster at the National Weather Service in Norman. "And on Tuesday afternoon, it's going to be both extremely hot and dry, with relative humidity values around 15% and wind gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures will be around 110 degrees or higher, so that's the next day where we could see fire weather conditions worsen."

As of Saturday evening, the cause of the wildfire was still under investigation.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTEN.com

Two weekend drownings at Lake Murray

LAKE MURRAY, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating two weekend drowning incidents at Lake Murray. Officials said Oklahoma City resident Lisandro Joel Collzao Perez, 36, went into the water to save his son on Saturday. Witnesses said Perez was able to push a flotation device to his son, but then went under and did not resurface.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
