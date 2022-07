PFAS sample testing bottles | Photo by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul have filed a lawsuit against three Wisconsin manufacturers and 15 other defendants accused of “wrongful, deceptive, and tortious conduct” which directly resulted in PFAS contamination in Wisconsin. The lawsuit, filed in Dane County, argues that the defendants either knew or should have known about the detrimental effects that “forever chemicals” have on the environment and public health. The lawsuit has been filed against Tyco Fire Products, Chemguard, 3M, DuPont and others.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO