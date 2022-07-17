Please Touch Museum holds vaccine clinic during free admission day in Philly

Families had their chance to get COVID-19 vaccinations during a free day at the Please Touch Museum Sunday.

The museum partnered with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia to administer the shots to children as young as 6 months old and their parents as well.

Workers say this is such an important step in protecting the community.

"They're already out here with their family and they can just come on in and get a vaccine today," said Meghan Mack, a registered nurse with CHOP who helped to run the clinic.

She says this is the ideal environment for kids to get immunized.

"Getting a vaccine could be scary. We have lots of staff here who are well-trained in working with kids and providing them a space where they are comfortable is very important," she said.

The event was part of a series the museum is doing this summer called "Ready. Set. School," where they're offering programming that focuses on health.

"To really get families ready for all the things they need to do to get ready for school. They just got out of school, but we want them to think about what they need to prepare over the summer," said Thomas.

Getting protected against COVID-19 is a big part of that.

The museum gave away free ice cream to families who received the shot on Sunday.

In addition to the vaccine clinic, the museum also offered resources on other areas of health like nutrition.