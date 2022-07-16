ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haysville, KS

Haysville man ejected from car over bridge in early-morning crash

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vYnn4_0gilmUVU00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Haysville man was hospitalized in after being ejected from a vehicle in a crash early Saturday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the 20-year-old man was driving a pickup in the left lane of I-235 southbound when he drove off the left side of the highway and hit the guardrail.

Inmate hospitalized, 3 staff members injured after altercation at Lansing jail

After the impact, the vehicle was forced across all lanes of I-235 and struck the guardrail on the right side of the overpass over Gold St.

The crash log says the driver was ejected from the driver’s window seat and came to rest near Gold St. under the highway. He was rushed to a local hospital.

An investigation is still ongoing.

KSN News

3 people injured in Ottawa County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says three people have serious injuries after two vehicles crashed on U.S. Highway 81 Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. and about 30 miles north of Salina. The KHP said a car was heading west on Sunset Road...
OTTAWA COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

Tractor driver injured in Sedgwick County crash

A man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after his tractor was hit by a car on a Sedgwick County road near Bel Aire. The crash was reported around 8 a.m at 37th Street North and 143rd Street East. The tractor split into two pieces and the driver, a man in his 60s, was thrown about 30 feet. The driver of the car, a woman in her 20s, had minor injuries.
The Wichita Eagle

Kansas man killed, stepson critically injured in oil tank explosion, sheriff says

A 57-year-old Kansas man was killed and his 26-year-old stepson critically injured while welding an oil tank, according to Harper County Sheriff Tracy Chance. First responders were called to the explosion around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in rural Harper County, about seven miles north of Attica. Charles Weber of Bushton died at the scene. Weber’s stepson was found with critical injuries, Chance said. He was taken to the Patterson Health Center before being brought to Ascension Via Christi in Wichita.
HARPER COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died in oil field accident

HARPER COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a fatal accident after an oil field explosion on Tuesday in Harper County. Just after 12:30 p.m. two men were welding at an oil well site approximately seven miles north of Attica, according to a media release from the Harper County Sheriff's offie.
HARPER COUNTY, KS
Accidents
KSN News

Second Rock Road homicide victim identified

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Investigators have finally confirmed the name of the second person who was shot to death on South Rock Road earlier this month. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says he was Gerardo Ruvalcaba-Ulloa, 29, of California. The woman who died with him was Saren Negrete-Perez, 43, of California.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man seriously injured after being ejected from tractor in Bel Aire crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was injured Tuesday morning when the tractor he was operating was struck by a car, ejecting him 30 feet from the tractor. The crash happened at around 8 a.m. The tractor split into two pieces due to the impact, and Bel Aire Police said the car that struck the tractor was speeding.
KSN.com

WFD blames fire on careless smoking, firefigher remains in the hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) says it knows what started the three-alarm fire at an apartment complex in west Wichita Tuesday. Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz says a resident had been smoking on a balcony and carelessly discarded the cigarette. After the fire started, it rolled over the covered balcony and entered the building through the soffit. It eventually made its way into the attic space.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Gold St#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
KSN News

Two critically injured in Harvey County crash

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people have been critically injured in a crash in Harvey County Sunday afternoon. The crash happened on Interstate 135 between Hesston and Newton. According to Hesston Fire/EMS Chief Russ Buller, one of the vehicles involved was going at a highway speed north on the I-135 when a car headed […]
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Harvey County crash leave 2 in critical condition

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Harvey County Sheriff Chad Gay confirms that two women are in critical condition after a crash on I-135 between Hesston and Newton around 4 p.m. Sunday. A Hesston woman was driving southbound on I-135 around mile marker 39. For an unknown reason, she left...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Crews battle house fire, heat in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters had to battle the heat outside and while fighting the fire inside a home Monday afternoon in south Wichita. Crews were called out to the 2100 block of South Glenn for the report of a fire coming from a home that was under renovation. A rehab unit was on the scene to check on the crews that arrived.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

WPD increases traffic enforcement Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As a part of a multi-jurisdictional enforcement effort called “Operation Impact,” the Wichita Police Department (WPD) Traffic Section will be increasing traffic enforcement on some roads starting on Wednesday. A Facebook post from WPD says Meridian Ave., Kellogg Ave., and K-254 will be subject to increased traffic enforcement by area law […]
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

Three alarm fire damages west Wichita apartment complex

Fire damaged an apartment complex it west Wichita. The call was made around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday evening from the Aspen Park Apartments, in the 8400 block of W Central, east of Tyler Rd. Crews observed flames coming from a balcony as they arrived. Details remain sketchy, but a second and...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man ejected off overpass in S. Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man in his twenties is hospitalized in critical condition after losing control of his vehicle, crashing into a barrier, and being ejected off an overpass in S. Wichita. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the man was headed south on I-235 just past Seneca around 1:00...
WICHITA, KS
foxkansas.com

Porch pirates target Riverside homes in Wichita

Porch pirates are targeting homes in another Wichita neighborhood, and it's not just packages they're taking. FOX Kansas News reporter Hannah King takes us to Riverside with what homeowners in the area are saying. You can see that story in the video posted above.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

KHP honors men who helped trooper in trouble

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol on Friday honored three men who stepped up to help a KHP trooper in a dangerous situation. The KHP honored Steve Morris, George Jennings, and Terry Rayl as honorary troopers. Earlier this year, the three put themselves in harm’s way when they...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

