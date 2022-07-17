VOLS HENDON HOOKER, ALONTAE TAYLOR VISIT LOCAL PLAYERS AT NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS(Photo gallery)

DICKSON, Jack Dunlap, Jr., Lt. Col. (Ret.), U.S. Army, passed away in Tullahoma, Tennessee, on July 15, 2022. He was born in Chattanooga, the son of the late Jack D. Dickson, Sr. and Mary Jeanette Levi in 1945. Jack graduated from Tullahoma Senior High School in 1963 and MTSU in 1967. He later served in Vietnam as a Captain with D Troop, 3/4th Cavalry, 25th Infantry Division as a helicopter pilot, where he earned two Distinguished Flying Crosses, two Bronze Stars, and 10 Air Medals, with combat “V” for valor devices. He finished his military career as a Lieutenant Colonel in the 423rd Medical Detachment (Air Ambulance), 98th Division, U.S. Army Reserve in Syracuse, NY. Jack married Gail Donaldson in 1971, in Watertown, NY. Jack retired from Dresser- Rand in Painted Post, NY in 2007. He is survived by his wife, Gail, three children, Jeanette D. Valdez, Patrick Beecher and Roslyn Beecher, and four granddaughters: Elizabeth Cass, Katherine Salembier, Anna Beecher, and Grace Salembier. He is also survived by his paternal aunt, Ann O’Connell and his brother, Scott Dickson and Scott’s wife, Patty and their children: Mikayla, Travis, and Lindsey.

TULLAHOMA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO