VOLS HENDON HOOKER, ALONTAE TAYLOR VISIT LOCAL PLAYERS AT NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS(Photo gallery)

thunder1320.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArea football players from Coffee County Central High School, Warren County High School, Coffee Middle and Westwood Middle enjoyed a treat Friday when Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker...

www.thunder1320.com

WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

This Is The Most Famous Band From Tennessee

Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Three are being credited as the most famous band to be formed in the state of Tennessee. Insider put together a list of the most famous bands from every state, which included Cash and his longtime band -- founded as the Tennessee Two -- as Tennessee's top choice.
TENNESSEE STATE
z975.com

What Are Unwritten Rules That Only Tennessee Residents Would Know?

I was born and raised in Ohio, when I move to new towns I always like to find out the unwritten “Do’s and Dont’s.”. In Ohio for instance a carbonated beverage like Pepsi is called Pop. Another one is, whenever you are in public and someone yells out “O-H,” you have to respond with “I-O.” Also, you must never speak of the state Up North (Michigan) unless is talking about the Buckeyes beating them at a sport.
OHIO STATE
thunder1320.com

Cecil Ray Powers

Cecil Ray Powers was born in Summitville, TN on May 22, 1933 and died on July 17, 2022. He was the only son of the late Ida Rayburn Powers and Cecil Powers. He had one sister, Dorothy Gail Powers Cole who died in December 2007. She and her husband, Robert, had one daughter, Anita and two grandchildren.
MANCHESTER, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Small Tennessee town of Bell Buckle hasn't had a violent crime this century

BELL BUCKLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — With soaring crime rates across the country, it's nice to know there's at least one place out there that hasn't had a serious crime this century. Bell Buckle turns its back on the 21st century and there is no attempt to modernize this little town. The one hectic moment of the day comes when the train comes barreling through, but even that feels old-fashioned.
BELL BUCKLE, TN
thunder1320.com

Jack Dunlap Dickson, JR.

DICKSON, Jack Dunlap, Jr., Lt. Col. (Ret.), U.S. Army, passed away in Tullahoma, Tennessee, on July 15, 2022. He was born in Chattanooga, the son of the late Jack D. Dickson, Sr. and Mary Jeanette Levi in 1945. Jack graduated from Tullahoma Senior High School in 1963 and MTSU in 1967. He later served in Vietnam as a Captain with D Troop, 3/4th Cavalry, 25th Infantry Division as a helicopter pilot, where he earned two Distinguished Flying Crosses, two Bronze Stars, and 10 Air Medals, with combat “V” for valor devices. He finished his military career as a Lieutenant Colonel in the 423rd Medical Detachment (Air Ambulance), 98th Division, U.S. Army Reserve in Syracuse, NY. Jack married Gail Donaldson in 1971, in Watertown, NY. Jack retired from Dresser- Rand in Painted Post, NY in 2007. He is survived by his wife, Gail, three children, Jeanette D. Valdez, Patrick Beecher and Roslyn Beecher, and four granddaughters: Elizabeth Cass, Katherine Salembier, Anna Beecher, and Grace Salembier. He is also survived by his paternal aunt, Ann O’Connell and his brother, Scott Dickson and Scott’s wife, Patty and their children: Mikayla, Travis, and Lindsey.
TULLAHOMA, TN
WKRN News 2

List: County fairs in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As summer break starts winding down, community fair organizers are stirring up some family fun. We’ve got a look at the lineup for Middle Tennessee County fairs starting this week and going into September. The list is in order of start dates. Bedford County...
TENNESSEE STATE
thunder1320.com

Euther M. Chesser

Euther M. Chesser of Tullahoma passed this life at his residence on Monday, July 18, 2022 at the age of 97. Funeral Services are scheduled for Friday, July 22, 2022 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until the service time.
TULLAHOMA, TN
thunder1320.com

Larry Wayne Mullican

Funeral services for Mr. Larry Wayne Mullican, age 80 of Knoxville, formerly of Hillsboro, will be conducted on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 1 PM in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel, with Bro. Martin Bowlin officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday, from 5 – 7 PM at the funeral home. Mr. Mullican passed away on Sunday after an extended illness.
HILLSBORO, TN
wvlt.tv

Red sand found in sidewalk cracks in East Tennessee, here’s why

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Red sand has been popping up in sidewalk cracks across East Tennessee as a result of a project from a local human trafficking coalition. The Red Sand Project hosted by the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking aims to highlight human trafficking in the United States and occurs annually throughout the third week of July. Volunteers from across the nation gather together in cities and fill cracks of sidewalks with red sand, according to event officials.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

24 Tennessee counties newly at “high risk” for COVID, as infections rise across the state

If it seems like more people in your orbit have been coming down with COVID recently, it’s not your imagination. COVID is spreading again, not yet at the same high levels of last spring, but the disease is experiencing a noticeable spike in Tennessee and across the country. One in four Tennessee counties is now […] The post 24 Tennessee counties newly at “high risk” for COVID, as infections rise across the state appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Man caught on camera taking campaign sign from Franklin front yard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was caught on camera tampering with a campaign sign in the front yard of a Williamson County home. In a Ring camera video, the man is shown driving down the street of a Cool Springs neighborhood, parked his vehicle and got out of it. He walked up to the campaign sign and pulled it up from the yard and then proceeded to the front door and rang the doorbell.
FRANKLIN, TN

