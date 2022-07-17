Dallas County tests inmate for monkeypox￼

A Golden Life Member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Hattie Marie Garrett Newhouse received a BA in Business Administration (Prairie View A&M University) and MLA (Southern Methodist University), she is a retired Contract Manager and Human Resource Training Manager. A member of Cedar Crest Cathedral Christian Methodist Episcopal, her community involvement included African American Education Archives and History Program (AAEAHP) Board Member, Association of Jack & Jill of America, Dallas Chapter, Texas Women’s Foundation (formerly Dallas Women’s Foundation), Dallas Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) Alumni Association – Life Member, Southern Methodist University (SMU) Alumni Association, Top Ladies of Distinction, Church Women United-Dallas, African American Museum, Dallas Black Dance Theatre.
