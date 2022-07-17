ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Dallas County tests inmate for monkeypox￼

By Texas Metro News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least one Dallas County jail inmate has been tested for monkeypox, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday. The sheriff’s department did not reveal the age and gender of the inmate potentially infected with the virus, say in which facility the potential case emerged or comment on precautionary steps that...

Town Hall Meeting at Paul Quinn College

State Senator Royce West will be joined by State Representative Toni Rose for a stakeholder Town Hall Meeting to discuss plans for the new North Texas – State Psychiatric Hospital that will be built in Dallas/Dallas County within Texas. Senate District 23. The state psychiatric hospital was approved by...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
2 men arrested in slaying of former OU football player in downtown Dallas

Two people were arrested earlier this month in the death of a former University of Oklahoma football player at a downtown Dallas apartment, according to an arrest-warrant affidavit obtained Tuesday by The Dallas Morning News. Antwan Franklin, 22, and Erick Garcia, 24, were booked into the Dallas County jail on...
Fort Worth group presents ‘The Great American Lie’

The City of Fort Worth’s Human Relations Commission will present “The Great American Lie,” a documentary film that explores inequality in America, next month. “It’s a story about how the ideas that are imbued in the (American) Dream dominate society and create and perpetuate inequality, deepening our social, economic and political chasms,” according to a media release posted on the city’s website.
FORT WORTH, TX
Omega Man, Warren G. Lee, 38th International Basileus of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., transitions.

According to a statement released by the Theta Alpha Chapter in Dallas, TX, “Bro. Lee remained an active, financial member of Theta Alpha Chapter including participating during our recent chapter retreat on July 9, 2022. Bro. Lee was elected the Fraternity’s International President during the 74th Grand Conclave in Little Rock, Arkansas in July 2006. He served two terms as our Fraternity’s elected leader.”
DALLAS, TX
SUPERB WOMAN: Hattie Marie Garrett Newhouse

A Golden Life Member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Hattie Marie Garrett Newhouse received a BA in Business Administration (Prairie View A&M University) and MLA (Southern Methodist University), she is a retired Contract Manager and Human Resource Training Manager. A member of Cedar Crest Cathedral Christian Methodist Episcopal, her community involvement included African American Education Archives and History Program (AAEAHP) Board Member, Association of Jack & Jill of America, Dallas Chapter, Texas Women’s Foundation (formerly Dallas Women’s Foundation), Dallas Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) Alumni Association – Life Member, Southern Methodist University (SMU) Alumni Association, Top Ladies of Distinction, Church Women United-Dallas, African American Museum, Dallas Black Dance Theatre.
DALLAS, TX

