Moore County, TN

Motlow State testing center to offer on-site ACT assessment test

 4 days ago

Motlow State Community College Testing Center will administer the On-Campus ACT exam on August 3 from 8:30 a.m. – Noon and on August 17 from 12:30 – 4 p.m. The test will be administered in room 1043 of the...

Online registration open for Coffee County Schools

Online registration is now open for those who need to enroll their students in the Coffee County School System – which is comprised of Deerfield Elementary, New Union Elementary, East Coffee Elementary, North Coffee Elementary, Hickerson Elementary, Hillsboro Elementary, Coffee Middle School, Raider Academy and Coffee County Central High School.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
Coffee County early voting currently 18% behind 2018 turnout

Early voting for the August 4 election began on Friday, July 15. Through four complete days of early voting (July 15, 16 and 18 and 19), a total of 1,538 total votes have been cast. Of those, 635 are county voters, 567 reside in Tullahoma and 336 reside in Manchester.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
Coffee County Fair announces opening ceremonies set for Sept. 3

This fall will mark the 165th anniversary of the Coffee County Fair and organizers plan to kick off the festivities with official opening ceremonies on Saturday, Sept. 3. Fair dates moved up this year to the first full week of September – a couple of weeks earlier than traditional fair week. Fair will run Sept. 3-10, with midway rides beginning on Sept. 5.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
Cecil Ray Powers

Cecil Ray Powers was born in Summitville, TN on May 22, 1933 and died on July 17, 2022. He was the only son of the late Ida Rayburn Powers and Cecil Powers. He had one sister, Dorothy Gail Powers Cole who died in December 2007. She and her husband, Robert, had one daughter, Anita and two grandchildren.
MANCHESTER, TN
Jack Dunlap Dickson, JR.

DICKSON, Jack Dunlap, Jr., Lt. Col. (Ret.), U.S. Army, passed away in Tullahoma, Tennessee, on July 15, 2022. He was born in Chattanooga, the son of the late Jack D. Dickson, Sr. and Mary Jeanette Levi in 1945. Jack graduated from Tullahoma Senior High School in 1963 and MTSU in 1967. He later served in Vietnam as a Captain with D Troop, 3/4th Cavalry, 25th Infantry Division as a helicopter pilot, where he earned two Distinguished Flying Crosses, two Bronze Stars, and 10 Air Medals, with combat “V” for valor devices. He finished his military career as a Lieutenant Colonel in the 423rd Medical Detachment (Air Ambulance), 98th Division, U.S. Army Reserve in Syracuse, NY. Jack married Gail Donaldson in 1971, in Watertown, NY. Jack retired from Dresser- Rand in Painted Post, NY in 2007. He is survived by his wife, Gail, three children, Jeanette D. Valdez, Patrick Beecher and Roslyn Beecher, and four granddaughters: Elizabeth Cass, Katherine Salembier, Anna Beecher, and Grace Salembier. He is also survived by his paternal aunt, Ann O’Connell and his brother, Scott Dickson and Scott’s wife, Patty and their children: Mikayla, Travis, and Lindsey.
TULLAHOMA, TN
Decherd man allegedly evades police; later found cutting grass, assaults officers

A Decherd man is behind bars after he allegedly evaded police in a high-speed pursuit and then later assaulted officers when they found him mowing his yard. According to Decherd Police, at approximately 3:14 p.m. Monday, July 18, sgt. Tyler Womack and officer Cory Brown attempted a traffic stop on a blue Chevrolet Silverado on Decherd Blvd for speeding. When emergency lights were activated the driver allegedly accelerated to high speeds estimated over 100 mph, passing multiple vehicles to evade police. Officers were able to get the license plate of the vehicle and were able to positively identify the driver during the short pursuit as Kelly Brown, of Decherd. Officers then terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns.
DECHERD, TN
Larry Wayne Mullican

Funeral services for Mr. Larry Wayne Mullican, age 80 of Knoxville, formerly of Hillsboro, will be conducted on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 1 PM in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel, with Bro. Martin Bowlin officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday, from 5 – 7 PM at the funeral home. Mr. Mullican passed away on Sunday after an extended illness.
HILLSBORO, TN

