Jordan Geronimo hasn't forgotten about Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The day when the 6-foot-6 junior forward proved to himself that he belonged. As the clock crept toward midnight on the east coast, and with Indiana inching closer to a win over Wyoming in the NCAA Tournament First Four game, Geronimo's infectious, spark-plug energy gave the 12,522 fans at Dayton Arena, and hundreds of thousands more watching at home, a reason to stay wide awake.

INDIANA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO