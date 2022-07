ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - New York will award up to 75 million dollars to create nine intensive crisis stabilization centers across the state. "My administration is developing a robust and comprehensive crisis response system that will provide immediate assistance to people who need urgent care for a behavioral health crisis," Governor Kathy Hochul said. "These Crisis Stabilization Centers will provide walk-in care all day every day, and enable people to deal with an emotional crisis in a safe and welcoming place."

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 1 DAY AGO