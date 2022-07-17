Lucky in Louisiana - $50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in State

USA Mega via YouTube

Lady Luck must be vacationing in Louisiana because once again a Louisiana-sold lottery ticket, this time for Powerball, has been found to be a $50,000 winner. This big win comes on the heels of a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket that was sold in Lafayette and a $2.8 million dollar Lotto win last week.

Powerball game administrators say the jackpot for last nights (07/16/22) drawing was just over $81 million dollars. Here’s how the ping pong balls dropped.

If you couldn’t watch the video the numbers drawn for 07.16.22 were:

03 18 23 32 57 Powerball 21 Powerplay x2

Last night’s drawing did not produce a jackpot winner so that will now climb to an estimated $89 million for the Monday night drawing. There was a single ticket sold in Connecticut that matched the numbers necessary to claim a $2 million dollar prize. There was also a North Carolina sold ticket that was determined to be a $1 million dollar winner.

In Louisiana, the July 16th drawing produced 17 $100 winners and 12 $100 winners. There was also a multitude of smaller prize winners with prizes ranging from $14 to $4. But, the $50,000 winner was determined to have been sold in Metairie.

The Louisiana Lottery’s Big Wins page says that the $50,000 winner was sold at Food N Fun on Clearview Parkway. The ticket purchaser matched four of the five white-ball numbers plus the Powerball.

Granted the next big money multi-state lottery game will be Monday’s Powerball drawing, the majority of people who play the lottery will be holding their money for Tuesday’s Mega Millions game . The jackpot in that game has now risen to over half of a billion dollars. Game officials estimate that by Tuesday night the top prize will be in excess of $530 million.

And one more thing about the Louisiana Lottery, this week, July 17 through July 23rd has been declared Lottery Week. It’s a chance to help you and me understand more about what the lottery does and where the money goes. Each day will focus on a different aspect of the lottery’s purpose and what our expectations from that purpose should realistically be.

