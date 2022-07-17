ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucky in Louisiana - $50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in State

By Bruce Mikells
 4 days ago

USA Mega via YouTube

Lady Luck must be vacationing in Louisiana because once again a Louisiana-sold lottery ticket, this time for Powerball, has been found to be a $50,000 winner. This big win comes on the heels of a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket that was sold in Lafayette and a $2.8 million dollar Lotto win last week.

Getty Images

Powerball game administrators say the jackpot for last nights (07/16/22) drawing was just over $81 million dollars. Here’s how the ping pong balls dropped.

If you couldn’t watch the video the numbers drawn for 07.16.22 were:

03   18   23   32   57   Powerball 21  Powerplay x2

Last night’s drawing did not produce a jackpot winner so that will now climb to an estimated $89 million for the Monday night drawing. There was a single ticket sold in Connecticut that matched the numbers necessary to claim a $2 million dollar prize. There was also a North Carolina sold ticket that was determined to be a $1 million dollar winner.

Google Maps.Google Streetview

In Louisiana, the July 16th drawing produced 17 $100 winners and 12 $100 winners. There was also a multitude of smaller prize winners with prizes ranging from $14 to $4. But, the $50,000 winner was determined to have been sold in Metairie.

The Louisiana Lottery’s Big Wins page says that the $50,000 winner was sold at Food N Fun on Clearview Parkway. The ticket purchaser matched four of the five white-ball numbers plus the Powerball.

Google Maps/Google Streetview

Granted the next big money multi-state lottery game will be Monday’s Powerball drawing, the majority of people who play the lottery will be holding their money for Tuesday’s Mega Millions game . The jackpot in that game has now risen to over half of a billion dollars. Game officials estimate that by Tuesday night the top prize will be in excess of $530 million.

Courtesy Louisiana Lottery.com

And one more thing about the Louisiana Lottery, this week, July 17 through July 23rd has been declared Lottery Week. It’s a chance to help you and me understand more about what the lottery does and where the money goes. Each day will focus on a different aspect of the lottery’s purpose and what our expectations from that purpose should realistically be.

So, what would do if you won a big payout from a lottery game? A lot of us would travel and if you’re considering going by boat, well, consider this.

Annie James
3d ago

Jesus you know where I'm at in my life so I'm praying to you for the blessings you have for I asked in your name.Amen

