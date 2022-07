Click here to read the full article. The Runway of Dreams Foundation is returning to New York Fashion Week (NYFW) this September with its latest adaptive fashion show and fundraiser. The event, which will take place on Sept. 12 at The Glasshouse in New York City, will be hosted by Peloton’s first adaptive instructor, Logan Aldridge. Kohl’s is returning as the title sponsor, with LVMH, AlixPartners and SAP also returning as supporters. According to the nonprofit, the evening — now in its seventh year — will showcase adaptive clothing and footwear on over 60 models with varying disabilities and backgrounds. Participating brands...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 MINUTES AGO