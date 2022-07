NBA Summer League is all about development, not the wins and loss column. If not, the champs would be in trouble right now. Between the California Classic and Las Vegas, the Warriors went 1-7. Their lone win was a wild comeback against the San Antonio Spurs, one that just so happened to be James Wiseman's Summer League debut. Even in that single victory, Wiseman's showing was more important than the final score.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO